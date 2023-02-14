No amount of training can prepare you for Turkey devastation, says firefighter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No amount of training can prepare you for Turkey devastation, says firefighter

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 4:16 pm
Emma Atcherley with her daughters (FCDO/PA)
Emma Atcherley with her daughters (FCDO/PA)

A firefighter has said “no amount of training” could have prepared her for the devastation she has witnessed in earthquake-hit Turkey.

Emma Atcherley, from Bedwas, near Caerphilly, South Wales, described the “rollercoaster” of emotions of working in a disaster zone – from saving a 90-year-old woman from the rubble to seeing dead bodies piled up on the side of the road.

Ms Atcherley, 42, was one of 77 search and rescue specialists from 14 fire and rescue services across the UK to be deployed to the country through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in response to last week’s quakes.

Having served with the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service for 19 years it is her first deployment with the UK International Search and Rescue (UK-ISAR) team.

But she said the scale of the destruction had shocked even the most seasoned firefighters, who had worked on a number of catastrophes over the years.

“Turkey is my first deployment with UK-ISAR and no amount of training could ever prepare you for how tough life is on the ground,” she said.

“Anything we work on that is quite true to real life are made safe before we train on them, whereas here we were going into buildings that were not safe, and making tunnels not really knowing when the next aftershock might happen.

Search and rescue team
Emma Atcherley with fellow UK search and rescue team colleagues in Turkey (FCDO/PA)

“That level of anxiety you just can’t prepare for.

“Nor the level of intensity, because you constantly feel like you are on a stopwatch and up against the clock.

“You’ve got such a limited window to make a real difference and pull people out alive.”

Ms Atcherley was part of the team on Saturday that pulled out two survivors who had been trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building for 120 hours.

She was also involved in pulling out a 90-year-old woman on the UK team’s first day in Turkey, and another man the following day.

The specialists have been working in Antakya in Hatay province since last Tuesday, after being scrambled by the UK Government.

She said: “It is so good when you pull someone out.

“The reaction of the families when we’ve saved lives has been really heart-warming, seeing their relief and knowing that we’ve changed someone’s life.

Turkey earthquake
Emma Atcherley rescuing a man whose legs are trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building (FCDO/PA)

“Generations of families are going to be around now because of some of those rescues.”

“I don’t think I’ve cried yet, but throughout the day you go to a work site and you are up and you are down. It’s a bit of a rollercoaster,” she added.

“The worst moments have been seeing the deceased being pulled out of the rubble.

“A lot of the local teams have been working with bulldozers and have been taking deceased out of the rubble.

“Seeing them piled up at the side of the road and the grieving families – that’s difficult. It’s so sad.

“Also giving people bad news that there’s nothing we can do after we’ve detected no signs of life, those are the worst moments.

“Outside most collapsed buildings, there’s relatives sat just waiting, which is quite hard to see that level of suffering.

“They want us to bring their loved ones out alive or dead.

“We are a live rescue team, so we have had to explain we can’t do anything if we can’t find signs of life, which is really hard.

Turkey earthquake
The specialists deployed by the UK Government have been working since last Tuesday to free survivors (FCDO/PA)

“Unfortunately, there are more of the low moments than the highs.”

The mother-of-two said she is looking forward to an emotional reunion with her husband Leon and daughters Florence, 10, and Martha, eight.

She said: “I’m not sure how much my kids understand of what’s going on. I know that at school they watch Newsround, so they will have seen something.

“I also know that their teacher did a little talk on me being part of the UK Government’s response and what the team were doing.

“I know the kids are very proud of me, but they don’t like me leaving and they were not happy that I was going. Any time I’ve spoken to them it’s very much been ‘When are you coming home?’.

“I’m sure there will be lots of screaming and tears if I manage to pick them up from school when I get back.”

The British people have donated more than £60 million to the DEC appeal for Turkey and Syria in its first two days, including £5 million from the UK Government in matched funding.

With the death toll hitting more than 36,000, the UK Government has worked with the Turkish authorities to deploy the UK Emergency Medical Team (UK-EMT) to Turkoglu, eastern Turkey, to provide life-saving care.

International development minister Andrew Mitchell said: “This would not have been possible without the kindness and support of the British people. Thank you.”

