Sunak set to join world leaders for Munich conference

Rishi Sunak will join other world leaders in Munich this weekend for a conference on international security.

The gathering comes days after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky toured London, Paris and Brussels as part of efforts to convince allies to arm Kyiv with fighter planes.

Downing Street confirmed that the Prime Minister will travel to Germany for the conference, which was held last year in the days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Then-PM Boris Johnson used the occasion to warn Moscow that the West would stand with Ukraine in the event of an invasion.

Mr Sunak’s attendance at the conference, alongside other European leaders, comes amid speculation that London and Brussels are close to reaching a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Attendance at the summit may provide an opportunity for Mr Sunak to hold face-to-face talks with EU leaders as part of efforts to bring to an end the row over post-Brexit arrangements in the region.

#DefMin During today's #NATO Defence Ministers meeting, UK 🇬🇧 Minister @BWallaceMP spoke with @NATO counterparts + 🇸🇪🇺🇦🇫🇮🇪🇺 on our continued support to Ukraine to help them prevail in their fight for freedom. 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ovvHKenOo9 — UK Delegation to NATO (@UKNATO) February 14, 2023

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace will also join fellow defence ministers for a Nato meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.

That meeting also comes amid the backdrop of fresh tensions with China after the US shot down four balloons flying in its airspace this month, with Washington declaring one of them to be a piece of Chinese spyware.

The UK is reviewing its own security measures in the wake of the incidents.

Mr Wallace, who met with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov on Tuesday, said that western allies would continue to “stand in solidarity” with the war-torn country.

“I am very pleased to be back at Nato to continue the vital work to support Ukraine, as well as meeting with my defence counterparts.

“Our important work is ongoing, the UK and our Allies will stand in solidarity with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he said.