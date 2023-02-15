Ukraine to top agenda at Nato gathering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine to top agenda at Nato gathering

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 12:06 am
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace will be in Brussels on Wednesday for a Nato meeting (Toby Melville/PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace will be in Brussels on Wednesday for a Nato meeting (Toby Melville/PA)

Ukraine will be top of the agenda as Defence Secretary Ben Wallace joins his counterparts for a Nato meeting in Brussels.

The second day of the gathering of Nato defence ministers comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky toured London, Paris and Brussels as part of efforts to convince allies to arm Kyiv with fighter planes.

The request, which comes as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches, is the latest plea from Mr Zelensky to Western allies.

The UK is set to become the first nation to start training Ukrainian pilots on Nato-standard aircraft, but the Government has indicated that any possibility of Britain lending jets to Kyiv is a long-term prospect.

Mr Wallace, who met with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov on Tuesday, said that Western allies would continue to “stand in solidarity” with the war-torn country.

“I am very pleased to be back at Nato to continue the vital work to support Ukraine, as well as meeting with my defence counterparts.

“Our important work is ongoing, the UK and our Allies will stand in solidarity with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to London (Peter Nicholls/PA)

It comes as Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg warned this week that the alliance sees “no sign whatsoever that President Putin is preparing for peace”.

But the meeting also comes amid the backdrop of fresh tensions with China after the US shot down four balloons flying in its airspace this month, with Washington declaring one of them to be a piece of Chinese spyware.

Mr Wallace has been charged with reviewing the UK’s own security measures in the wake of the incidents.

Downing Street also confirmed on Tuesday that Rishi Sunak will travel to Munich this weekend, joining fellow world leaders for a conference on international security.

Last year’s conference, held just before Russia invaded Ukraine, was dominated by concerns over the prospect of conflict in the region.

Boris Johnson, then-prime minister, used a speech at the event to warn Moscow that the West would stand with Ukraine in the event of an invasion.

Mr Sunak’s attendance at the conference, alongside other European leaders, comes amid speculation that London and Brussels are close to reaching a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ukraine – Russian tensions
Boris Johnson at the Munich Security Conference in Germany last year (Matt Dunham/PA)

Attendance at the summit may provide an opportunity for Mr Sunak to hold face-to-face talks with EU leaders as part of efforts towards bringing to an end the row over post-Brexit arrangements in the region.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are all expected to attend the conference, which will largely focus on the war in Ukraine.

Despite optimism that a deal could be in sight, British officials were not expecting an announcement this week.

