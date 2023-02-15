Annual house price growth slowed in December – ONS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

Annual house price growth slowed in December – ONS

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 10:43 am
Property values increased by 9.8% in the 12 months to December 2022, which was weaker than 10.6% annual growth recorded the previous month, the ONS said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Property values increased by 9.8% in the 12 months to December 2022, which was weaker than 10.6% annual growth recorded the previous month, the ONS said (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The average UK house price ended last year £26,000 higher than when 2022 started, although the annual pace of growth in property values is slowing.

Property values increased by 9.8% in the 12 months to December 2022, which was weaker than the 10.6% annual growth recorded the previous month.

The average UK house price in December 2022 was £294,000, which was £26,000 higher than 12 months earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

On a month-on-month basis, the average UK house price edged down in December 2022, from £296,000 in November 2022.

Average house prices increased over the 12 months to £315,000 (10.3% annual growth) in England, £222,000 in Wales (10.3%), £187,000 in Scotland (5.7%) and £175,000 in Northern Ireland (10.2%).

Within England’s regions, the East Midlands recorded the highest annual percentage increase in house prices in December, at 12.3%, while London recorded the lowest, at 6.7%.

London’s average house prices remain the most expensive of any region in the UK, with an average price of £543,000 in December 2022.

The report warned that annual percentage changes in house prices have been affected by the stamp duty holiday which ended in 2021, leading to some volatility in the figures.

Mortgage rates jumped last autumn following the mini-budget, amid market turmoil.

Since then, the mortgage market has been settling down, although rises in the Bank of England base rate will put an upward pressure on the cost of borrowing generally.

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “Back in December, both swaps (which lenders use to price their mortgages) and fixed-rate mortgages were rather higher than they are now, as a result of the fallout of the mini-budget.

“Much of that turmoil has passed through the system, with five-year fixes dropping below 4% as servicing pressures subside and lenders remain keen to generate new business.

“Those buyers who have been sitting on their hands may be encouraged to take the plunge now fixes are looking increasingly palatable.”

Frances McDonald, research analyst at estate agent Savills, said: “The fall in the cost of fixed-rate mortgage debt is likely a reflection of lenders trying to capture a greater share of a smaller mortgage market, but there is also an increasing expectation that inflation has peaked and that Bank base rate is likely to start coming down in 2024.

“But borrowers still face a considerable increase in their mortgage costs, whether new entrants to the market or those coming off a fixed-rate deal, which means we likely haven’t seen the end of house price falls.

“But we do expect them to continue to be more modest in the less mortgage-dependent prime markets.”

Helena Marston, chief executive of Purplebricks, said: “With mortgage rates falling, especially five-year fixed-rate products, buyers have more mortgage options than they did at the back end of 2022.”

Malcolm Webb, technical director at Legal & General Surveying Services, said: “Even with this slight decline in house price growth, affordability remains a key issue across the property market, which makes expert advice more valuable than ever.”

Marc von Grundherr, director of estate agent Benham and Reeves, said: “A combination of economic turbulence, increasing mortgage rates and a squeeze on household finances has been the perfect recipe for a reduction in the rate of house price growth and that’s what we’ve seen since the closing stages of last year.”

Sharon Hewitt, managing director at Beaconsfield-based relocation company Chiltern Relocation, said: “In our daily conversations with estate agents, they are happily reporting a strong start to the year, with higher viewings levels than they expected.

“Our inquiries are from downsizers, clients relocating for job moves and clients moving out of London due to the ongoing working from home trend.”

Nick Leeming, chairman of estate agent Jackson-Stops, said: “Positively for buyers, mortgage availability hit a six-month high in February with more than 4,000 deals available.”

