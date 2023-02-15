Fresh strikes planned as teachers and ambulance staff in Wales reject pay offers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fresh strikes planned as teachers and ambulance staff in Wales reject pay offers

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 1:33 pm
Unite members in Welsh Ambulance were now set to strike on February 20, 21 and 22 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Unite members in Welsh Ambulance were now set to strike on February 20, 21 and 22 (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Offers aimed at resolving disputes over pay have been rejected by teachers and ambulance workers in Wales, with more strikes now being planned.

Unite said its members in the Welsh Ambulance Service had overwhelmingly rejected the offer.

The National Education Union (NEU) also rejected an offer.

Joint general secretary of the National Education Union Kevin Courtney arriving at the Department For Education in London
NEU joint general secretary Kevin Courtney said the offer 'failed to address the cost-of-living crisis' (James Manning/PA)

NEU joint general secretary Kevin Courtney said: “In good faith the union postponed the day of action scheduled for February 14, whilst we conveyed full details of the offer and sought feedback from members in Wales.

“They have emphatically informed us that the offer of an additional 1.5% added to teachers’ pay, plus an additional 1.5% lump sum is simply not good enough and fails to address either the cost-of-living crisis, spiralling inflation, nor the damage done to pay since 2010.

“We have a clear mandate for strike action that is now rescheduled for March 2 in schools across Wales.

“We have thanked the minister for being prepared to negotiate with us, in stark contrast to the Westminster Government.”

Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham urged the Welsh government to ‘act now before the strikes escalate further’ (Jacob King/PA)

Unite said its members in the Welsh Ambulance Service had rejected a similar offer by 92% on a ballot turnout of 70%.

Unite members in Welsh Ambulance were now set to strike on February 20, 21 and 22.

Unite has called for further talks to resolve the dispute.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Welsh government has a clear opportunity to stop the upcoming strikes.

“Instead of the political posturing it has engaged in, now is the time to get round the table and improve the offer.

“Unite members have spoken – the current offer is not acceptable. These workers are living hand to mouth. Act now before the strikes escalate further.”

Unite’s lead NHS officer Richard Munn said: “The Welsh government has promoted the importance of social partnership – the relationship between the unions, employers and government. This social partnership is now being put to the test and talks are needed to try to resolve the dispute.”

