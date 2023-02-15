No pay offer made in ‘disappointing’ talks to avoid teacher strikes, union says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

No pay offer made in ‘disappointing’ talks to avoid teacher strikes, union says

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 2:27 pm Updated: February 15, 2023, 7:00 pm
Kevin Courtney said there was ‘no movement’ in the talks (James Manning/PA)
Kevin Courtney said there was ‘no movement’ in the talks (James Manning/PA)

Further strikes by teachers are set to go ahead this month after the Education Secretary failed to make a pay offer in “disappointing” talks, union bosses have said.

Gillian Keegan met the general secretaries of unions representing teachers and headteachers on Wednesday morning in a bid to resolve a pay dispute which threatens more walkouts in England and Wales in the coming weeks.

Kevin Courtney, the joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), told the PA news agency the meeting with Ms Keegan had a “better tone” than previous talks, but there was “no movement” from the Government.

Speaking to PA outside the Department for Education (DfE), he said: “I have to say that in terms of actual outcomes, the meeting was disappointing.

“There is nothing in it that could persuade us not to go ahead with the action that we’ve got scheduled for the week after half-term.

The Education Secretary has “committed” to more talks with union leaders ahead of planned strike action in England and Wales, the DfE said.

Regional walkouts by NEU members are planned for February 28, March 1 and March 2, with national strike action planned for March 15 and March 16.

The NEU suspended a day of strike action in Wales this week while it considered a pay offer made by the Welsh government.

The union has now rejected the pay offer – where teachers were offered an extra 1.5% on this year’s 5% pay award, as well as a 1.5% one-off payment – and it has rescheduled strike action in schools across Wales for March 2.

Mr Courtney said: “Whilst there has been movement in Wales and a forecast movement in Scotland, there has been no movement at all on this year’s pay from that meeting, nor any discussion on next year’s pay.”

On Tuesday evening, the Scottish Government made a new pay offer for teachers in Scotland – where teachers who earn up to £80,000 would be given a 6% pay boost backdated to April 2022 and a further 5.5% from the start of the 2023 financial year, representing 11.5% over two years.

But the EIS teaching union rejected the pay offer on Wednesday, with the union confirming its programme of strikes will continue “until a more credible offer is put on the negotiating table”.

Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT teaching union, said: “Given developments in Wales and Scotland in the last week, the Education Secretary has some catching up to do.

“Whilst other administrations are trying to find a way forward, the same commitment to find a settlement is now needed from ministers in Westminster.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said the prospect of further strike action by teachers is “inevitable” unless there is “tangible progress” towards an improved offer.

He said: “While the tone of today’s talks signalled a greater sense of urgency on the part of the Government, we have to report that once again there is no new offer to improve the inadequate pay settlement which has sparked the ongoing dispute.”

Mr Barton added: “We cannot go on like this. Unless there is tangible progress towards an improved offer, the prospect of further strike action by NEU members is inevitable and will lead to members of our union, and other education unions, also concluding that industrial action is the only option left.

“Our consultative ballot in the autumn was in favour of moving to a formal ballot on industrial action, but we have held off from that step and tried to resolve the dispute through negotiation.

“However, there is a limit to how many times we can come out of a meeting with the Education Secretary without progress being made.”

A DfE spokesperson said: “Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan held further constructive talks with union leaders today.

“They discussed a range of issues such as workload reduction, and recruitment and retention.

“The Education Secretary instructed officials to hold further detailed talks with unions and committed to more talks ahead of planned strike action.”

The DfE offered a 5% pay rise to most teachers for the current school year but the NEU is demanding a fully funded above-inflation pay rise for teachers.

The majority of schools in England were forced to shut their doors to some pupils during the first day of walkouts by NEU members earlier this month.

Mr Courtney told PA: “I say to parents, we disrupted their children’s education on February 1 and we disrupted their home lives, and we disrupted their work lives. We genuinely apologise for that.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

“Parents know that their children’s education has been disrupted every day and our action has a higher moral purpose because we are trying to get the Government to invest in this generation of children.”

On Wednesday, Jason Elsom, chief executive of Parentkind, a membership organisation for parent teacher associations, called for the talks between union leaders and ministers to find “a resolution” to avoid further strikes.

He said: “The feedback we’ve received indicates parents are aware of the impact shortages of teachers is having on their children’s education and trust that teachers only make the decision to strike as a last resort.

“We’re clear that both parties should meet with mutual respect and understanding, to negotiate a resolution. Only through constructive and positive dialogue can further strikes be avoided.”

An online poll of more than 1,200 parents, carried out by Parentkind in January ahead of the first day of teacher strikes in England and Wales, found that 63% agreed that teachers should receive a pay settlement in line with current inflation and 54% said they supported strike action.

University staff and civil servants staged more strikes on Wednesday as the latest wave of industrial unrest continues to sweep across the country.

Tens of thousands of University and College Union (UCU) members remained on strike at 150 universities across the UK in a dispute over pay, pensions and conditions.

Around 100 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union at the British Museum in London, working in visitor services and security teams, continued their strikes on Wednesday as part of a dispute over pay, pensions, redundancy terms and job security.

PCS members are also on strike this week at the Department for Work and Pensions, DVLA and the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
CR0041067, Callum Law, Keith. Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield Final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh win Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield after late Sean Butcher goal
2
First minister's resignation: Nicola Sturgeon said she made up her mind on her future at the funeral of "very, very dear friend" Allan Angus. Image: PA/DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon: Aberdeenshire funeral of ‘very, very dear friend’ made up mind on resignation
3
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
4
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
5
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David
Sheriff’s ruling into quad bike death of ‘well-liked’ Speyside gamekeeper
6
John Mackland on his final day of work after 48 years of service. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
John the Jannie leaves Aberdeen school with ‘happy tears’ after 48 years of service
7
There was a significant response to the emergency on the A947. Image: James Pilley.
Watch: A947 closed overnight after patient taken to hospital following ‘fireball’ tanker crash
8
man arrested Inverness
Man arrested following disturbance in Schoolhill area of Aberdeen
9
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Man crashed car after overdosing on painkiller patches and trying to visit chemist at…
10
The Gressingham duck main course from the dinner menu at The Atrium. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
First taste: We tried out The Atrium, the latest restaurant to open in Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Picture shows: Left Anesco battery storage site & Swordale Hill near Evanton, Ross-shire.Image: Anesco / Douglas Scott / HEMEDIA
Highland battery project faces backlash over fire and pollution fears
Make the most of your freedom to explore Scotland's countryside (Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Ben Dolphin: Scotland's unique and wonderful right to roam should be celebrated
CR0041067, Callum Law, Keith. Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield Final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh at Kynoch Park, Keith. Picture of Fraserburgh celebrating with the Shield. Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sean Butcher delighted to be Fraserburgh's Aberdeenshire Shield final hero on injury return
CR0015460 The opening of Aberdeen Football Club's new £12 million training ground Cormack Park at the new Dons Stadium, Kingsford. Picture of Bobby Clark. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 31/10/2019
Former Don Bobby Clark: Aberdeen need to develop a new culture
Keith Will. Image: DC Thomson
Injured window cleaner caught drink-driving after uncle's funeral
Aberdeenshire Council will work to ensure pupils can reach literacy and numeracy targets. Image: Shutterstock
Highland Council agrees it's 'time to put our foot down' on education attainment
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
Tiger Woods will make his return to competitive golf at the Genesis Invitational. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: All eyes on Tiger Woods as he hits the comeback trail again
On-loan Hibs winger Daniel MacKay is with Inverness until the end of the season. Image: SNS
Daniel MacKay grateful for Caley Thistle fan backing ahead of Hamilton Accies double-header
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Pharmacy group expansion Picture shows; l-r Ritchie Whyte, Aberdein Considine, Lynne and Andy Porter, and Danny Anderson, Aberdein Considine. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdein Considine Date; 07/02/2023
Husband-and-wife team Andy and Lynne Porter add two more businesses to their north-east pharmacy…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented