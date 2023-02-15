WRU sexism allegations ‘moment’ to change sports culture – Tanni Grey-Thompson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WRU sexism allegations ‘moment’ to change sports culture – Tanni Grey-Thompson

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 3:51 pm
Sport Wales chair Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson described developments as ‘horrendous’ and ‘deeply upsetting’ (Senedd TV/PA)
Sport Wales chair Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson described developments as ‘horrendous’ and ‘deeply upsetting’ (Senedd TV/PA)

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has said allegations of sexism and discrimination against the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) are an opportunity for all other sport organisations in the country to change their culture.

The Sport Wales chair was giving evidence alongside acting chief executive Brian Davies at a Senedd committee hearing on Wednesday, which has been looking at the explosive claims made in a BBC Cymru Wales television programme last month.

Lady Grey-Thompson, a Paralympic gold medallist and crossbench member of the House of Lords, told members of the culture and sports committee that “this is the moment” for Welsh sport to address issues elsewhere as well.

Baroness Grey-Thompson (left) and Sport Wales acting CEO Brian Davies said the organisation were unaware of specific allegations against the WRU prior to the BBC report. (Senedd TV)
Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, left, and Sport Wales acting chief executive Brian Davies giving evidence at a Senedd committee hearing (Senedd TV/PA)

She said: “If there’s one thing that comes out of this, it will send a really strong message out to the other Welsh governing bodies, and the other home nations and national governing bodies, that we all have to do something to look at the culture and the -isms that are around in sport.

“This is the moment in time for Welsh sports to say ‘this is happening here as well’.

“It’s horrendous what’s happened. And it’s deeply upsetting,” she added.

“But now that this has happened in Wales, it sends out a really strong message to lots of governing bodies to really make sure that not just their policy and processes are in place, because that’s one thing.

Mr Davies said Sport Wales did not have the authority to investigate independent sports organisations. (Senedd TV)
Brian Davies said Sport Wales did not have the authority to investigate independent sports organisations (Senedd TV/PA)

“But you have a mechanism where people feel able and safe to report and then when they do, they’re handled in an appropriate way.”

Following the allegations being aired, the WRU asked Sport Wales to advise them on what next steps to take, which led to them instructing Sport Resolutions – a global independent, not-for-profit, dispute resolution service.

Sport Resolutions has since appointed former Court of Appeal judge, Dame Anne Rafferty, to chair an independent review panel looking into the culture and behaviour within the organisation.

The scope of the review has been set by Sports Resolution and Sports Wales in discussion with the Welsh government and the WRU.

Mr Davies was quizzed on whether Sport Wales, a national body dedicated to developing and promoting sport and physical activity in Wales, was aware of the serious allegations against the WRU prior to the BBC report.

A heated exchange saw Alun Davies MS question whether Sport Wales had done enough to uphold its statutory duty to equality. (Senedd TV)
A heated exchange saw Alun Davies MS question whether Sport Wales had done enough to uphold its statutory duty to equality (Senedd TV/PA)

He said: “We were aware of some things that were in the public domain. But in terms of the specific allegations that were made, nothing had been raised with us directly.

“I think it’s important in response to that to identify what our role is as a body, as an arm’s length body of Welsh government.

“We’re the agency responsible for promoting and developing sport and physical activity in Wales. We’re not an investigatory body. We have no legislative power.

“We do have duties as an organisation, we’re bound by certain legal duties. But in terms of the sector, we don’t really have that kind of responsibility, whether we should is another matter.

“So if someone does raise something informally with us, there is a limit to what we can do.”

He added later: “What we did know was that the governance arrangements of the WRU wasn’t good enough to deal with these issues, and that’s an area we do have influence on. And you could argue maybe we could have done that faster.

Ieuan Evans and Nigel Walker file photo
WRU chairman Ieuan Evans, left, and acting chief executive Nigel Walker, were called before the Senedd committee for its first hearing into the allegations (Jacob King/PA)

He said it was “disappointing” that recommendations to appoint an independent chair of the WRU were rejected by clubs in the October annual general meeting (AGM).

Mr Davies added: “I think maybe we’re losing sight of the fact as well that the people to blame here are the ones who hold these views.”

Mr Davies said Sport Wales did not have the authority to hold clubs to account on matters such as this, and said it did not have a structure to deal with external whistle-blowers and that if individuals approached them with specific concerns they could signpost them to the relevant agency.

Alun Davies MS argued that Sport Wales, as a body responsible for allocating public funds to the WRU’s Hub Programme and women and girls pathway, had a duty to uphold the Welsh government’s statutory values on equality.

In a heated exchange, Alun Davies said he “remained unconvinced” that Sport Wales had done enough to uphold that duty.

