£2.3m unspent on Best Start Food cards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Prepaid cards which help families buy healthy food still have £2.3 million worth of payments on them to be spent, a minister has said.

Social security minister Ben Macpherson said that since their introduction in 2019, more than 7,000 Best Start Food cards have never been activated.

More than 3,000 have been activated but no money has been spent on them.

The Government is urging anyone who has a card to check the balance and ensure they can use them.

Eligible to people with children under three who are on certain benefits, Best Start Food payments are delivered via a prepaid card and are topped up with up to £36 for each eligible child every four weeks.

Some cardholders will already have received letters encouraging them to find and use their cards.

Social security minister Ben Macpherson urged Scots to find their card, check the balance and spend any money available (PA)

Mr Macpherson said: “The Scottish Government is committed to doing what it can to make sure that money reaches the people who need it most, especially during this cost-of-living crisis.

“People are entitled to the money which may have built up on their cards.

“So we are appealing to people who applied for Best Start Foods to look out their card, make sure it’s activated and use their balance.

“They work like any chip and Pin card, and can be used in supermarkets and shops to buy healthy food, milk and formula.”

Shona Singer of Aberdeenshire North Foodbank, said: “We know from speaking to the people who use our service that the card can make a huge difference to their lives.

“We support any measure which allows people greater access to affordable healthy food.

“People could be sitting on sums of money which could help enormously and I’d urge people who think they’ve received a card to look it out, check their balance and start using it.”