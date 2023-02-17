Government efforts to digitise NHS rated ‘inadequate’ by expert panel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Government efforts to digitise NHS rated ‘inadequate’ by expert panel

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 12:05 am
The Government’s work required improvement in the rollout of the NHS App, the panel said (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Government’s work required improvement in the rollout of the NHS App, the panel said (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Government is making “inadequate” progress on its commitment to digitise the NHS and social care, according to a report from a panel of independent experts.

The panel, which was created by the Health and Social Care Select Committee of MPs, said progress towards improving the digital capabilities of the NHS was too slow and often lacked support and funding.

Its report measured the Government’s progress against a range of commitments made in a 2022 policy paper, which included boosting use of the official NHS App as a way of allowing people to access more personalised care, as well as manage their health more independently.

But across that range of commitments, the expert panel’s report said the Government’s progress was rated as either requiring improvement or had so far been inadequate.

Professor Dame Jane Dacre, chair of the expert panel and professor of medical education at University College London, said: “What is particularly disappointing is that the Government recognises that the digitisation of the NHS is essential to bring about real benefits to patients, for example by helping them to monitor and manage long-term health conditions independently.

“Yet time and again, promises have been made but not delivered, hampering wider progress.

“For example, using data sharing to improve research and planning, which we’ve rated as inadequate.

“However, worryingly, we have seen no clear plan for how the Government will address public and provider concerns regarding sharing personal data, which is crucial to address in order for this to be successful.

“We heard about issues with interoperability between systems and providers, making it difficult for all parts of the system to communicate effectively, leading to delays and efficiency losses.

“Evidence also highlights challenges in recruiting, retaining and building the specialised digital workforce, yet ministers have delayed a strategy focused on delivering a digital workforce.

“The aspirations to transform the NHS, supported by the right digital foundations, are to be applauded, however our report finds evidence mainly of opportunities missed.”

According to the panel’s report, the Government’s work was rated inadequate in several areas, including its commitment to deliver integrated health and care records for all patients and improving workforce digital literacy.

The panel said the Government’s work required improvement in the rollout of the NHS App, the use of patient data for research and planning and its work around the purchasing of digital technologies.

Steve Brine MP, chair of the Health and Social Care Committee, said: “These important findings by our panel of experts will support the work of the Health and Social Care Committee which is currently examining digital transformation in the NHS.

“Integration of the NHS with social care services is vital so it is concerning that these care settings appear to be frequently overlooked.

“The panel’s detailed work provides evidence of the Government’s overall ‘inadequate’ approach to its commitments to digitise the NHS and will feed into the committee’s work, shaping the recommendations we make to ministers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Loaded burgers and fries is just one of the meals on offer at the drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
2
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
3
Varinder Sood's Cafe Society sits opposite the new Shell office. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
4
Breaking news logo
A9 Inverness to Thurso road closed following ‘serious’ crash near Tain
5
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (11987911r) Ryanair flight to Lisbon departs from Dublin Airport. On Monday, May 31, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. Dublin Airport During COVID-19 Pandemic, Ireland - 31 May 2021
Ryanair’s ‘bigger than ever’ summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2
6
Kirsty Sutherland. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four
7
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
8
Aldi store in Aberdeen
Aldi seeking 79 colleagues from Aberdeen to Peterhead
9
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
10
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13750592cu) Angus MacDonald (27) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Mirren at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v St Mirren, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 01-02-2023 - 01 Feb 2023
More than half of Aberdeen team will be changed from Premiership opener v Celtic…

More from Press and Journal

Billy Kidd next to the raw sewage mixed with rain water at the base of Kings Courts flats in Tillydrone. Image Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Tillydrone flats 'smell like a week-old toilet' as raw sewage overflows onto the street
P&J history timeline
Interactive: Discover the unforgettable moments in history The P&J was there for
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Ellon head to Hillfoots looking to keep title race going
Orkney flag
New flag-flying protocol to be debated by Orkney councillors
Gordonians RFC v Hillhead Jordanhill, RFC at Countesswells, Aberdeen. In the pitcure chris McIlroy charges foward. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-19
Gordonians aiming to carry on where they left off after three-week break
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Gavin Price urges Elgin City to turn pain into gain after Scottish Cup agony
Rihanna has stepped back from the spotlight in recent years (Image: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Fox Sports/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: Rihanna's return to the stage brought back some surprising memories
Oldmeldrum's Julia Gourley, right, has been named as the head coach of Team GB's Special Olympics equestrian team.
Oldmeldrum equestrian coach selected to work with Team GB at Special Olympics
Thousands flocked to Taste Of Grampian at P&J Live in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J in 2023…
Bridge of Don Thistle celebrate a goal. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle entertain Hermes in crunch Premier League clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented