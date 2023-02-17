Liz Truss: Learn lessons of Russian aggression and stand up to China now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz Truss: Learn lessons of Russian aggression and stand up to China now

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 6:59 am Updated: February 17, 2023, 10:58 am
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Liz Truss has urged democratic nations to stand up to China and learn the lessons of not taking earlier and tougher action against Russia.

Speaking in Japan in her first public speech since her resignation as prime minister, Ms Truss called on the international community to agree a co-ordinated package of defence, economic and political measures to support Taiwan.

Her comments come as her successor, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, faces pressures from some in his own party to take a firmer line on China.

Ms Truss was addressing a conference in Tokyo, organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac), an international campaign group seeking to co-ordinate the response of democratic nations to Beijing.

She also said Taiwan’s international status needs to “reflect its global value” and suggested its people should be able to “speak for themselves” in international organisations such as the World Health Organisation.

Ms Truss said that in hindsight heralding a “golden era” of UK-China relations and rolling out the red carpet “sent the wrong message”.

She added that the rise of “totalitarian China” is not inevitable, but the “free world has a significant role to play”.

She spoke of the level of global GDP represented by the G7, saying: “We need to use that leverage to ensure the G7, plus its allies, act as an economic Nato… and there are ways this can be done.

“We can move to an economic Article 5, where the ‘one for all, all for one’ principle is wielded in defence of our values.”

Taipei
Taipei (Alamy/PA)

On Taiwan’s status on the world stage, she said: “We need to find ways to elevate Taiwan’s status to reflect its global value. Taiwan is still excluded from many international organisations, such as the World Health Organisation.”

She said that damages the world’s access to information, which was “very unhelpful” during the Covid pandemic.

“Righting this wrong wouldn’t just be in our interests. It would help ensure that the people of Taiwan are able to speak for themselves, rather than being spoken for,” she added.

Ms Truss said the international community has “ignored far too many of the warning sings” of China’s actions, citing examples in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

She told the gathering: “We need to learn the lessons of the past if we are to ensure a safer and freer future.

“Putin’s appalling war in Ukraine serves as a stark reminder of why we need to stand up to the threats of authoritarian regimes early.

“Our response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been good and effective since the war started. But I regret that we in the West weren’t tougher earlier in response to aggressive and hostile actions from Moscow.

“So when it comes to China, a failure to act now could cost us dearly in the long run. Our governments must signal to the PRC (People’s Republic of China) that military aggression towards Taiwan would be a strategic mistake.

“The international community should agree a package of co-ordinated defence, economic and political measures to support Taiwan now.”

Taiwan has its own democratically elected government, but the island is also claimed by the mainland Chinese Communist Party government.

The country is not formally recognised as a sovereign state by the UK, which has called for the dispute to be resolved peacefully, but the UK does support Taiwan’s participation in international organisations as an observer.

There has been growing international concern over escalating tensions, with China recently holding large-scale military exercises seen by some as preparation for a blockade or invasion of Taiwan.

