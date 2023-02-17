Retail sales unexpectedly rebound in January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Retail sales unexpectedly rebound in January

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 7:23 am Updated: February 17, 2023, 12:10 pm
Shoppers on Buchanan Street in Glasgow city centre. Retailers saw sales improve last month amid demand for jewellery and furnishings (John Linton/PA)
Shoppers on Buchanan Street in Glasgow city centre. Retailers saw sales improve last month amid demand for jewellery and furnishings (John Linton/PA)

UK retailers recorded an unexpected rise in sales last month as online shops were boosted by demand for discounts during the January sales, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retailer sales volumes increased by 0.5% in January, following a fall of 1.2% in December.

The rise was beyond the expectations of analysts, who had predicted a 0.2% decline for the month.

Retail sales volumes are, nevertheless, still 1.4% lower than pre-pandemic levels from February 2022.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “After December’s steep fall, retail sales picked up slightly in January, although the general trend remains one of decline.

“In the latest month, as prices continue to fall at the pumps, fuel sales have risen.

“Meanwhile, discounting helped boost sales for online retailers as well as jewellers, cosmetic stores and carpet and furnishing shops.”

In January, non-store sales volumes – where predominantly from online retailers – increased by 2%, with firms reports that the rise was supported by January sales offers.

Meanwhile, discounting also helped drive a 0.6% month-on-month rise for non-food stores.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Shoppers continued their return to high street shops, with watches, jewellery and cosmetics all selling strongly.

Department store sales also had another rebound, with sales bouncing by 0.8% for the month.

As a result, the proportion of retail sales taking place online slipped to 25% in January as it continues to shrink since the pandemic-driven boom.

However, Mr Morgan highlighted that clothing store sales “fell back sharply” after four months of consecutive growth.

The monthly overall increase was aided by a 1.7% increase in fuel sales volumes.

Elsewhere, grocery stores recorded a 0.5% decline in volumes, following a 0.7% drop in the previous month, as shoppers continued to buy fewer items because of the increased cost of living and higher food prices.

Earlier this week, the ONS said that food inflation remained at its highest level for 45 years, at 16.8% in January.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said: “Widespread January sales helped sales growth remain positive as the industry entered the New Year.

“With consumer confidence falling slightly, and high costs throughout the supply chain preventing prices from falling, it is a bumpy road for households.

“However, retailers are taking steps to cut costs and limit price rises where they can to help their hard-pressed customers.”

