Varadkar ‘quietly confident’ that protocol deal can be reached within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Varadkar ‘quietly confident’ that protocol deal can be reached within weeks

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 4:11 pm
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar waiting to welcome President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, at Government Buildings in Dublin during her two-day visit to the Republic of Ireland. Picture date: Thursday February 2, 2023.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar waiting to welcome President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, at Government Buildings in Dublin during her two-day visit to the Republic of Ireland. Picture date: Thursday February 2, 2023.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said “we’re not there yet” on a Northern Ireland protocol deal but added that he was “quietly confident” there could be an agreement within a fortnight.

The Taoiseach said that such an agreement would be a “big boost” for EU-UK relations, but also would achieve the “amazing prize” of re-establishing the Northern Ireland power-sharing institutions.

It comes as diplomatic efforts have been ramped up to solve problems with the implementation of the protocol; this included hastily-arranged meetings between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the five main Stormont parties on Friday.

Although details of what was on offer were scant, soundings from the parties indicated a deal could be on the horizon.

Mr Varadkar said he would speak with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the weekend, and had spoken to some of the Northern Ireland parties on Thursday night and on Friday.

“I think a lot of progress is being made,” he told reporters in Limerick.

“We’re not there yet, but certainly a lot of trust has been built up between the European Commission and Ireland, and the British Government.

“I do believe the prospect is there of having an agreement possibly within a week.

Brexit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) leaves the Culloden Hotel in Belfast, after holding talks with Stormont leaders over the Northern Ireland Protocol (Liam McBurney/PA)

“It’s not finalised, we haven’t all seen the final text yet, but we are getting there.

“I’m quietly confident that within the next week or two we could be in a position to sign off on agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom, and that would be a big boost, I think.

“First of all because it would allow us to normalise political and trading relationships between Britain and the European Union, including Ireland, putting an end to a very difficult period that started with the Brexit referendum.

“But most importantly, it opens the prospect of getting the assembly and executive up and running in Northern Ireland, so the people have a government functioning in Northern Ireland and have the Good Friday Agreement working again.”

Mr Varadkar has said “there’s a window of opportunity here now in the next few weeks” to reach a deal on the protocol that should be grasped by every side involved.

“When windows of opportunity disappear, sometimes they don’t reappear for quite some time.

“So I really hope that everyone in Ireland and Europe, in Britain and in Northern Ireland will seize this opportunity if it arises,” he said.

He added that part of the reason there has been progress is that the details have remained closely guarded.

“One of the things we have agreed is not to go into any of the details of what might be agreed, because I think part of the reason why we’ve managed to get to this point, why trust and confidence has been built up, is that this whole process has been confidential and private over the last couple of months.

“That has helped us to get to this point where there is this window of opportunity to have an agreement on the protocol; to put relations between Ireland and Britain and Europe back on a very positive footing; and most of all, that amazing prize that is now tantalisingly close, to get the assembly, the executive, the government in Northern Ireland back up and running, the Good Friday Agreement working as it was intended.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
yellow warning
Another weather warning for snow and ice issued by the Met Office for Highlands,…
2
SSEN attempting to restore power after Storm Otto brings strong winds.. Image: SSEN.
Power cuts could last until Sunday after Storm Otto winds batter Aberdeenshire, Moray and…
3
High winds have caused travel disruption, power cuts and damage to several buildings. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Storm Otto LIVE: Power cuts and buildings evacuated as 120mph winds sweep across north…
4
The incident occurred outside the Bank of Scotland branch in Ellon on Thursday. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 42, charged after £500 cash stolen from pensioner outside Ellon bank
5
Gordon Strachan during his spell as Scotland manager
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan emerges as new favourite for the Aberdeen job
6
Storn Otto brings travel disruption and school closures for many across the north and north-east. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Friday February 17
7
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
8
Loaded burgers and fries is just one of the meals on offer at the drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman dies following collision involving car and lorry on the A9 near Tain
10
Kirsty Sutherland. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four

More from Press and Journal

Main image for The Stooshie politics podcast in the Rishi Sunak era. DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Scottish Labour party conference special
61-year-old John Pike from Bristol was last seen leaving his accommodation in Portree at around 8.30am on Thursday morning. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Air and land search on Skye as concerns grow for missing walker
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose cladding is found hanging from a building
Iain MacGregor, RSE managing partner, with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord
Highlands jobs deluge as Ross-shire Engineering looks to create 500 new water treatment posts
Fiona Drouet has been awarded an honorary degree for her work against gender-based violence.. Image: The Open University.
Big Interview: Fiona Drouet is working to take positives from tragic death of her…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Robert Sherriffs attached an Apple AirTag to his ex-partner's car Picture shows; Robert Sherriffs attached an Apple AirTag to his ex-partner's car. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson / Apple Date; 16/02/2023
Woman horrified to discover ex-partner used Apple AirTag to secretly track her movements
The fire destroyed the Beauly Launderette building
Rising from the ashes: Beauly laundry business set to re-open after devastating blaze
Ben Purrington. Image: SNS
Ross County defender Ben Purrington stepping up comeback following ankle injury
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds sounds Hamilton warning ahead of double-header

Editor's Picks

Most Commented