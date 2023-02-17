Starmer: Britons joining Ukraine fighting must do so ‘very carefully’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Starmer: Britons joining Ukraine fighting must do so ‘very carefully’

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 7:09 pm
Sir Keir Starmer has been in Ukraine after being invited by President Volodymyr Zelensky (Office of the President of Ukraine/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has been in Ukraine after being invited by President Volodymyr Zelensky (Office of the President of Ukraine/PA)

Labour’s leader has refused to criticise British people travelling to fight for Ukraine, saying that anyone getting involved in the conflict should do so “very carefully”.

Foreign Office advice is to stay away from the conflict zone, with eight Britons known to have died on Ukrainian soil since the war broke out almost a year ago.

Sir Keir Starmer, who has been visiting Ukraine in recent days, indicated that anyone from the UK joining the fighting needed to ensure they did “nothing that undermines” Ukrainian military efforts to defeat Russian troops.

A Labour spokesman said Sir Keir was not suggesting a change in UK Government policy on travelling to Ukraine, but instead was a recognition that some people had chosen to defy the advice to head to the front line.

Sir Keir made the comments while speaking to BBC Radio 2 from Poland, having been in Ukraine on Thursday and Friday morning.

Recalling his experience of meeting Britons in the war-torn country who were offering “all sorts of support”, the Opposition leader then spoke about those from the UK who had chosen to join the combat.

“Obviously, if people are going out to fight, it has got to be very carefully done because you’ve got the Ukrainian forces there,” he said on Friday.

“They are disciplined, they are professional, they are working to a strategic plan and nothing should be done that gets in the way of that.

“So, Ukraine wants all the support it can get but nothing that undermines their strategy, their tactics.”

After the war broke out in February 2022, then-foreign secretary Liz Truss was criticised for saying she backed Britons going out to fight with Ukraine’s armed forces.

She later rowed back on the comments, with the UK Government advising people to steer clear of the danger in eastern Europe.

According to the Gov.uk website, the advice as of February 17 is: “We continue to advise British nationals against all travel to Ukraine, whether in an official or unofficial capacity.

“There are many ways to support Ukraine from the UK.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is ongoing, with attacks against a number of major cities, including Kyiv.

Ukrainian soldier on Russian tank
Sir Keir Starmer suggested Britons joining the Ukrainian fighting against Foreign Office advice should proceed ‘very carefully’ (Leo Correa/AP)

“Several towns and cities in southern and eastern Ukraine are temporarily under Russian control. There is a real risk to life.”

A Labour spokesman, asked about Sir Keir’s comments, told the PA news agency: “It certainly wasn’t a suggestion that there should be a change in the advice.

“We don’t want to see British people go over and put themselves in harm’s way.

“His comment was an acknowledgment that we know the reality is that some people have chosen to do so.

“Our view is in line with what the Foreign Office advice is.”

During the BBC interview, Sir Keir recounted his conversations with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday.

He said Mr Zelensky, during their first talks in the country since the invasion started, had reiterated his call for Western fighter jets to be provided to his air force to help push the Kremlin’s occupying forces back.

The Labour leader said his stance on fighter planes was the same as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has said “nothing is off the table” when it comes to supporting Mr Zelensky’s forces.

Ministers have agreed to train Ukrainian pilots on how to fly Nato-standard jets, with training expected to start in the spring.

However, the provision of UK planes is not guaranteed and, if the UK does agree to hand them over, the transfer could be many years away, according to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Sir Keir told the BBC: “I’ve said to President Zelensky and our Government that we will be united.

“I don’t want to try to politically outbid the Government here because if I’ve said we will be united, I mean it.

“Clearly he (Mr Zelensky) does want further support.

“It is not straightforward with the fighter aircraft because there is a lot of training involved, the logistics mean it would take a little while and I think we mustn’t lose sight of the fact that other weaponry must be provided, as we are (doing) now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in 1-0…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Sir Keir Starmer has been in Ukraine after being invited by President Volodymyr Zelensky (Office of the President of Ukraine/PA)
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby
Aspiring chef Brody Paterson will head to London next month for the Springboard Future Chef competition. Image: Phil Downie Photography.
Inverurie teenager preparing to cook up a storm at FutureChef finals in London

Editor's Picks

Most Commented