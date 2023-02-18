Next generation in NI depends on outcome of protocol negotiations – DUP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Next generation in NI depends on outcome of protocol negotiations – DUP

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 11:15 am Updated: February 18, 2023, 11:25 am
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the next generation in Northern Ireland were depends on the outcome of NI Protocol negotiations (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the next generation in Northern Ireland were depends on the outcome of NI Protocol negotiations (Liam McBurney/PA)

The next generation of Northern Ireland depends on the outcome of any deal struck between the UK and the EU in the coming days on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the DUP leader has said.

In a weekend message to party members, seen by the PA news agency, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said now is the time for “Brussels to stretch itself” to restore political stability in Northern Ireland.

There is mounting speculation that the UK and EU could unveil a deal aimed at breaking the impasse over the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements early next week.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the fringes of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday to try to get an agreement over the line.

Brexit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a short visit to Northern Ireland this week (Liam McBurney/PA)

It follows a visit to Northern Ireland by the PM, during which he met the DUP on Thursday and Friday as well as holding brief meetings with other party leaders.

The protocol is deeply unpopular with unionists due to economic barriers it has created on trade being shipped from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and the DUP has collapsed the powersharing institutions in Stormont in protest.

In his weekend message to party members, Sir Jeffrey repeated many of the themes expressed when he spoke to the media on Friday.

The party message said: “On both Thursday evening and yesterday morning I engaged with the Prime Minister and his officials on the progress in negotiations with the European Union around the NI Protocol.

“There can be no disputing the significance of this moment.

“The negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union are only happening because of the decisive leadership this party has shown.

“The next generation of Northern Ireland depends on the actions of the Prime Minister and the EU Commission President in the coming days.

“Their actions will either lead to healing in Northern Ireland or perpetuate division.”

The DUP leader added: “Progress has been made in some areas and while that is welcome, in other key areas it currently falls short of what would be acceptable and required to meet our seven tests.

“I have indicated to the Prime Minister that it is important he agrees the right deal rather than a rushed deal.

“Solutions must be found which respect Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and its internal market and deal with the democratic deficit created by the protocol.

“This is the time for Brussels to stretch itself and demonstrate that it is prepared to restore the balance and help cement stability in Northern Ireland for the next generation.

“This is a process to correct the wrongs of the last negotiation.

“This process is not just about today or tomorrow it is about the next generation and giving them a foundation to build on.

“No one should be led by a calendar. Instead London, Brussels and Belfast should be focused on getting it right.”

