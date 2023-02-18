Northern Ireland Protocol deal ‘by no means done’, Sunak says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Northern Ireland Protocol deal ‘by no means done’, Sunak says

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 2:11 pm Updated: February 18, 2023, 5:43 pm
Rishi Sunak has said a deal with the European Union on fixing issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol is “by no means done” (PA)
Rishi Sunak has said a deal with the European Union on fixing issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol is "by no means done" (PA)

Rishi Sunak has said a deal with the European Union on fixing issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol is “by no means done”.

The Prime Minister appeared to play down the prospect of an imminent agreement, amid speculation one could be announced early next week.

Mr Sunak earlier had a “positive discussion” with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with the pair pledging to “remain in close contact over the coming days” on securing a deal aimed at breaking the impasse over the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements.

In his speech to the forum, Mr Sunak suggested there is still a way to go.

“We’re engaging in those conversations with the European Union all the time and we have been for a while, but what I’d say is there is still work to do,” the Prime Minister said.

“There are still challenges to work through. We have not resolved all these issues.

“No, there isn’t a deal that has been done, there is an understanding of what needs to be done.”

The Prime Minister added that “we’re working through (the issues) hard and we will work through them intensely with the EU, but we are by no means done.”

A readout of his meeting with Ms von der Leyen appeared to offer a more upbeat assessment.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “They agreed that there had been very good progress to find solutions. Intensive work in the coming days is still needed at official and ministerial levels.

“The leaders agreed to remain in close contact over the coming days.”

European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans also struck a positive note, saying “things are progressing quite well”.

“I’m not privy to all the negotiations, but my colleagues are quite optimistic. I see there’s a willingness on both sides to find a compromise, to find a way out,” he said.

Brexit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Sinn Fein party leader Mary Lou McDonald, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill (Twitter/Michelle O’Neill)

Mr Sunak’s trip to the German summit came a day after his meetings with the five main Stormont parties in Belfast to gain their support.

However, he was warned by the DUP, the most vocal critics of the protocol, that his proposed deal did not go far enough.

In a weekend message to the unionist party’s members, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “Progress has been made in some areas and while that is welcome, in other key areas it currently falls short of what would be acceptable and required to meet our seven tests.

“I have indicated to the Prime Minister that it is important he agrees the right deal rather than a rushed deal.

“Solutions must be found which respect Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and its internal market and deal with the democratic deficit created by the protocol.”

The term “democratic deficit” is used by Northern Ireland unionists to describe the application of EU rules in the region without local politicians having an influence on them.

The Prime Minister in Munich cited “the democratic deficit that sits at the heart of the protocol as it’s currently constructed” as one of the issues that need to be resolved.

Mr Sunak may have pushed EU leaders for further concessions on the oversight role of the European Court of Justice, but the European Commission is unlikely to budge on its red line – that the court has the final say on single market issues.

Any compromise over the court’s jurisdiction will also anger eurosceptic Tory backbenchers in the European Research Group, who could rebel if the changes are put to a vote in the Commons.

The UK and the EU have been engaged in substantive negotiations over the workings of the Protocol, which was included in the Withdrawal Agreement to ensure the free movement of goods across the Irish land border after Brexit.

The protocol instead created economic barriers on trade being shipped from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

It has proved to be deeply unpopular with unionists, who claim it has weakened Northern Ireland’s place within the UK, and the DUP is blocking the functioning of devolved government in Stormont in protest at the arrangements.

Mr Sunak also met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Munich summit, though No 10’s readout of the talks suggested the Northern Ireland Protocol did not come up.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar expressed his wish to see a “positive outcome” to UK-EU negotiations in a phone call with Ms von der Leyen.

An Irish Government spokesperson said the European Commission President briefed the Taoiseach on the talks and that he “hoped for an agreement that can pave the way for restoration of the institutions under the Good Friday Agreement”.

