Micheal Martin to discuss EU support for Ukraine during Brussels meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Micheal Martin to discuss EU support for Ukraine during Brussels meeting

By Press Association
February 20, 2023, 12:05 am
Tanaiste Micheal Martin is to attend a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tanaiste Micheal Martin is to attend a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels (Brian Lawless/PA)

Irish premier Micheal Martin will discuss the EU’s support for Ukraine when he attends a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

In the week of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, the council will meet the foreign minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, to discuss a new sanctions package.

Ministers will also discuss climate and energy diplomacy and consider the EU’s response to developments in Afghanistan and Iran.

Mr Martin said: “The council’s discussion is particularly important, given it takes place in the week of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s barbaric, full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s defence of its sovereignty and our common values has been remarkable.

“The EU’s support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people remains unwavering, and we will continue to work together to push back against Russia’s aggression.”

Regarding Afghanistan, Mr Martin said: “The ongoing assault by the Taliban on the human rights of Afghan people, particularly women and girls, is reprehensible.

“Our discussion will be an important opportunity to discuss the role that the EU can play to support the people of Afghanistan, uphold the rights of women, girls and minorities, and provide life-saving humanitarian relief, given the dire situation in the country.”

The Tanaiste said he was also deeply concerned by developments in Iran.

“Ireland continues to be fully part of the united EU response to these developments and at our meeting we will discuss further sanctions on those responsible for grave human rights violations,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Nicola Bulley went missing while on a dog walk on January 27. Image: Family handout/PA Wire
Body found in the River Wyre near to where Nicola Bulley went missing
2
Police Scotland have cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
3
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
4
A motorcycle and car were involved in the crash. Image: Jasperimage.
Woman taken to hospital after crash on A96 at Keith
5
Barratt Berryden incident
Woman taken to hospital after Berryden Road incident in Aberdeen
6
The Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) as it crosses the River Dee. The road has been open for four years today, but do you think it's been a worthwhile development for the region? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson, February 2023.
POLL: Four years on from full AWPR opening, was it worth it?
6
7
Ron Constable is stirring up success with his retro coffee pod. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Retro coffee pod Café Sal is causing a stir in Bridge of Don in…
8
Inverness Justice Centre.
Ellon man appears in court accused of four rape charges
9
Coastguard teams have blocked off part of the beach. Image: Shutterstock.
Isle of Lewis beach cordoned after ‘possible ordnance’ discovered by walker
10
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. JP's Kitchen in Inverurie: Our thoughts on the new food tuck's Scottish home-cooked classics Picture shows; Drive-Thru Diners: JP's Kitchen. Inverurie. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie: Our thoughts on the new food truck’s Scottish home-cooked classics

More from Press and Journal

Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: SNS
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack to undergo major heart surgery
The Darnford and Rednock herds ruled supreme in the Salers championship at Stirling. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Stirling Bull Sales: Aberdeenshire herd rules supreme in Salers
Fergus Ewing. Image: Supplied.
'Utterly, utterly unacceptable and unthinkable': Ewing calls for inquiry as A9 'delayed to 2050'
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Mark Edwards
Man who emailed Douglas Ross MP urging him to 'end his petty existence' apologises…
East End's Scott Kerr and Dyce's Darren Reid compete for the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Junior football: Spoils shared between Bridge of Don Thistle and Hermes
14 January 2023. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County FC and Buckie Thistle FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Manager and No 7 for Nairn, Steven Mackay
Manager Steven Mackay is Nairn's match-winner against Wick; Clach beat Deveronvale
Formartine United striker Paul Campbell. Image: Ian Rennie/Formartine United
Formartine United storm back to defeat Banks o' Dee at Spain Park
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Logan Ross. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Max Ewan at the double for Brora against Lossie; Buckie Thistle edge Turriff United
Inverness Athletic slipped to a 2-0 North Caledonian League loss at Halkirk United. Image: Courtesy of Inverness Athletic FC
Invergordon keep slim title chase alive thanks to nine-goal victory against Bonar Bridge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented