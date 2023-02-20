Household energy bills set to soar despite £1,000 drop in price cap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Household energy bills set to soar despite £1,000 drop in price cap

By Press Association
February 20, 2023, 1:33 pm
Gas and electricity prices will start to drop for households from the start of July, but not before jumping in April. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Gas and electricity prices will start to drop for households from the start of July, but not before jumping in April. (Gareth Fuller/PA)

People across Britain are set to see the cost of each unit of electricity and gas they use soar from the beginning of April, the final forecast from energy consultancy Cornwall Insight has said.

The Ofgem price cap on energy bills, which regulates what energy suppliers are able to charge, but not necessarily what households pay, will fall by around £1,000 to £3,295, the analysts said.

But, because of the way the Government’s energy support works, households will be left paying an extra 20% for their energy and will also not get monthly payments of £66 or £67 towards their energy bills.

The amount that people pay for their energy is currently regulated by the Government’s energy price guarantee.

This limits the amount that domestic customers pay to 34p per kilowatt hour (kWh) for electricity and 10.3p per kWh for gas.

For an average household that works out at around £2,500 per year.

This limit is set to become less generous from the beginning of April, rising to an average bill of £3,000.

But energy suppliers are allowed to charge more, with the Government picking up the difference in each household’s bill.

How much a supplier can charge is decided by a separate measure, the Ofgem price cap.

The price cap is reviewed once every three months.

A person holding an energy bill (Danny Lawson/PA)
A person holding an energy bill (Danny Lawson/PA)

It is currently set at £4,279 per year for the average household, meaning that the Government has probably been paying about £1,779 per year to energy suppliers on average for every household they serve between September and March.

But the predicted fall of the Ofgem price cap to £3,295, and the rise of the energy price guarantee level to £3,000 means the Government will be paying just £295 per household per year from April to June.

Cornwall Insight said that it expects the price cap to fall further, to £2,153 in July and then hit £2,161 from October.

This will be well below the price guarantee, so will feed through to lower bills for customers and reduce the Government’s part of the bill to £0.

But even these bills are around double where the price cap had been before the energy crisis.

The forecast for April is Cornwall Insight’s final forecast before Ofgem announces its decision.

The forecasts for the latter half of the year are further away and subject to more uncertainty.

Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, said: “Regrettably the forecast for April looks set to leave the price cap above the increased Energy Price Guarantee level, meaning average annual consumer bills will effectively jump by 20% (£500).

“However, this is before we take into account the end of the £400 energy rebate scheme in March, meaning that the cost of energy for households will increase by even more.

“While tumbling cap projections are a positive, unfortunately, already stretched households will be seeing little benefit before July.

“In the latter half of the year, we see a notable shift in our predictions, as the cap falls below the government support price for the first time since the introduction of the EPG in October.

“This gives us optimism as far as the wider energy debate is concerned.

“While prices under the cap remain considerably higher than historic norms, the combination of falling wholesale prices and an increase in the EPG could see the return of competitive tariffs, and with it the chance for consumers to take back some control over their energy bills.”

