Ian Blackford launches ‘roadmap’ to unlock green, industrial future for Scotland

Ian Blackford has launched ambitious plans to “unlock” Scotland’s industrial future.

The former SNP Westminster leader now acts as his party’s business ambassador and is supervising plans to create economic growth.

Mr Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, has appointed Sir Martin Donnelly, former permanent secretary at the Department for Business Innovation and Skills, and Professor Dominic Houlder, of London Business School, to act as independent experts.

In their roles, they will identify key opportunities to boost Scotland’s economic productivity.

Speaking in Glasgow on Tuesday ahead of meetings with business and academic leaders, Mr Blackford said the “roadmap” will help policymakers change the “landscape for green, industrial development in Scotland”.

He added: “Global moves towards decarbonisation give Scotland an enormous opportunity to be at the forefront of the green, industrial revolution, building on our existing strengths in technological innovation, research and development.

“But, in order to maximise the benefits of that unrivalled potential, we need the right infrastructure in place and we need to create the right environment for investment.

“I am delighted that Sir Martin Donnelly and Prof Dominic Houlder have agreed to undertake this piece of research.

“As part of that process, they are in Edinburgh and Glasgow this week to conduct a series of interviews with key stakeholders in the business and academic communities. They will present their conclusions in an independent report later this year.”

Sir Martin said: “Under any political scenario, unlocking Scotland’s potential as a high-value-added, high productivity economy is critical, and I look forward to meeting with stakeholders over the coming days.”

Prof Houlder said: “Scotland has an internationally recognised competitive strength in higher and further education.

“We will be meeting with academic leaders, entrepreneurs, and leaders of large businesses to assess how cutting edge research and development can be leveraged more effectively, identify constraints to faster growth, and suggest ways to create a more enabling environment for investment.”