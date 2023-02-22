Coalition of health and fitness bodies call for greater energy support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Coalition of health and fitness bodies call for greater energy support

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 9:03 am
A coalition of more than 200 groups from the health, sport, fitness and leisure sectors have warned grassroots facilities and clubs are facing the ‘final straw’ without greater support amid the ongoing energy crisis (Danny Lawson/PA)
A coalition of more than 200 groups from the health, sport, fitness and leisure sectors have warned grassroots facilities and clubs are facing the 'final straw' without greater support amid the ongoing energy crisis (Danny Lawson/PA)

A coalition of more than 200 groups from the health, sport, fitness and leisure sectors have warned grassroots facilities and clubs are facing the “final straw” without greater support amid the ongoing energy crisis.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the signatories write that thousands of facilities and clubs are at risk of permanent closure or reduced services once energy-costs relief for the UK’s swimming pools, leisure centres, community facilities and gyms ends at the end of March.

Citing data from industry not-for-profit ukactive, the coalition says 31% of council areas in England are at risk of losing or seeing reduced services at their local leisure centre, with around 350 facilities nationally already having seen service restrictions or temporary and permanent closures since October 2022.

The letter states: “We are writing with an urgent plea for you to think again, and provide the necessary support to the sport, recreation, and physical activity sector during the ongoing energy crisis.

“The failure to do so will lead to an escalation of service reductions and closures at swimming pools, gyms, leisure centres, community facilities and clubs across the UK, impacting people of all ages and backgrounds.

“The failure to identify bespoke support for the sector (and schools operating sports facilities) as part of the Energy Bills Discount Scheme will be the final straw for many facilities and services – especially swimming pools.

“Despite a positive local government settlement, the district and unitary councils responsible for leisure services have little flexibility in their finances to provide the support that is needed by the sector, given rising pressures across statutory services.

“While the existing relief was welcomed, the end of support in April represents a cliff-edge for these vital but energy-intensive services.”

Last month, the Government announced a new 12-month energy support package in which non-domestic customers – including businesses, charities and schools, but excluding leisure centres and swimming pools – would get up to £6.97 taken off their energy bills for every megawatt hour (MWh) of gas they use.

Electricity bills will also be discounted by up to £19.61 per MWh.

It will deliver billions of pounds of support to companies over the 12 months from the start of April, however it is considerably less generous than the support they currently get.

People exercise in the gym at Clissold Leisure Centre, north London
The coalition says 31% of council areas in England are at risk of losing or seeing reduced services at their local leisure centre (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In their letter, the coalition calls on the Government to “reclassify swimming pools as energy intensive as part of the Energy Bills Discount Scheme so they have access to the higher level of discount”.

It also urges the Government to “set out tangible support it will provide to the wider sector… to help navigate the energy crisis across 2023 so that service restrictions and facility closures can be minimised”.

The letter says: “You have the opportunity to be the first Prime Minister to leverage the role of physical activity for the national good and drive improvements in our national health, reduce the burden on the NHS, and boost economic growth through a happier, healthier workforce.

“However, the current approach will inevitably result in the managed decline of parts of the grassroots sport, recreation, and physical activity infrastructure in this country, with incredibly damaging consequences for our national health and prosperity.

“We implore you to act with urgency to address this.”

Signatories to the letter range from major health bodies and sports’ national governing bodies to the nation’s biggest fitness and leisure groups, along with athletes including former swimmer Rebecca Adlington.

