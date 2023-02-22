Rishi Sunak promises to be ‘resolute’ in negotiations over Brexit protocol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rishi Sunak promises to be ‘resolute’ in negotiations over Brexit protocol

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 12:27 pm Updated: February 22, 2023, 6:30 pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street, London, to attend Prime Minister’s Questions at the Houses of Parliament. Picture date: Wednesday February 22, 2023.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street, London, to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament. Picture date: Wednesday February 22, 2023.

Rishi Sunak promised to be “resolute” in defending Northern Ireland as he seeks a deal to rewrite the terms of its post-Brexit arrangements.

The Prime Minister indicated that he would put any new deal to a vote in the Commons, risking a showdown with Eurosceptics on the Tory benches.

The Government and the European Union are still negotiating changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol, the arrangements aimed at preventing a hard border with Ireland.

Mr Sunak told MPs: “I am a Conservative, a Brexiter and a unionist, and any agreement that we reach needs to tick all three boxes.

“It needs to ensure sovereignty for Northern Ireland, it needs to safeguard Northern Ireland’s place in our union, and it needs to find practical solutions to the problems faced by people and businesses.

“I will be resolute in fighting for what is best for Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom.”

The Prime Minister spoke to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday night, Downing Street said.

“The leaders discussed the good progress made in the negotiations. Intensive discussions continue. They agreed to speak again in the coming days,” the spokesman said.

Mr Sunak spoke virtually to Northern Ireland businesses groups on Wednesday afternoon, with Downing Street saying that he promised them “certainty, stability and clarity” from any deal.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his party’s MPs would vote to get a deal through the Commons, suggesting that Mr Sunak should rely on Opposition support rather than trying to win over the “irreconcilables”, the “malcontents” and “wreckers” on the Tory benches.

He said the Prime Minister had to be “honest” that there would be a continued role for the European Court of Justice and Northern Ireland would have to continue to follow some of Brussels’ laws.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)

Being forced to rely on Labour votes to overcome a revolt on his own benches would undermine Mr Sunak’s leadership and he is determined to win over potential rebels.

Mr Sunak said he wanted a deal that guaranteed “sovereignty for Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland’s place in our precious union” and provided “practical solutions to the problems faced by people and businesses”.

He added: “I have a good understanding of what is required and I will keep fighting until we get it.”

The Prime Minister said Sir Keir’s approach was to “give the EU a blank cheque and agree to anything they offer. It’s not a strategy, that’s surrender”.

Pressed on whether MPs would get a vote on any changes to the protocol agreed with Brussels, Mr Sunak said: “Of course Parliament will express its view.”

The protocol, agreed as part of the UK’s Brexit deal, effectively kept Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods, meaning checks on products crossing from Great Britain.

The situation led to the collapse of powersharing in Northern Ireland, with the Democratic Unionist Party protesting about the barrier to trade with the rest of the UK.

With the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April, there is symbolic importance in getting a deal which could allow the Stormont administration to be re-established.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told Mr Sunak: “It is unacceptable that Northern Ireland has been put in this place with a protocol imposed upon us, that harms our place in the UK.

“It must be replaced with arrangements that are acceptable and restore our place in the UK and its internal market.”

He warned that it was “unacceptable” for EU laws to be imposed on Northern Ireland with no democratic scrutiny or consent and said any deal must not involve simply “tweaking” the protocol but instead “rewriting the legally binding treaty text”.

Mr Sunak said addressing the “democratic deficit” was an essential part of the negotiations with Brussels and he had heard the DUP’s concerns “loud and clear”.

Sir Jeffrey addressed Tory Eurosceptics on Tuesday night, and the views of the DUP on any deal will carry significant weight for potential Conservative rebels.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic have held a series of talks in recent days as intensive work to finalise a deal has continued.

Mr Sunak’s conversation with Ms von der Leyen on Tuesday night followed talks with her in the margins of a summit in Munich on Saturday.

Mr Cleverly discussed the protocol at a sparsely attended meeting of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives but stuck firmly to his position of not giving a “running commentary” when fielding questions from MPs.

He told them there remain “a number of hurdles to overcome yet”, according to MP Michael Fabricant.

