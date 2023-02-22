Campaigners lose bid to bring High Court challenge against Met over ‘Partygate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Campaigners lose bid to bring High Court challenge against Met over ‘Partygate’

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 2:36 pm
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (PA)

Campaigners have lost a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Metropolitan Police over the force’s investigation into former prime minister Boris Johnson’s attendance at Number 10 parties during lockdown.

Mr Johnson received a fixed penalty notice (FPN) over a birthday party in the Cabinet Room in June 2020, but faced no further action over other gatherings covered by the Met’s Operation Hillman inquiry into events in No 10 and Whitehall.

However, according to a report by senior civil servant Sue Gray, released in July last year, Mr Johnson gave a leaving toast for departing communications chief Lee Cain on November 13 2020, days after ordering England’s second national lockdown.

Images published in her report showed Mr Johnson apparently raising a glass while surrounded by colleagues and bottles of wine.

Sue Gray, who reported on Downing Street parties in Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdown
Sue Gray, who reported on Downing Street parties in Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdown (Aaron Chown/PA)

He also gave a speech at an alcohol-fuelled leaving do for two No 10 officials on December 17 2020, with around 20 people in attendance, Ms Gray said.

Legal campaign group the Good Law Project (GLP) brought legal action against the force over its investigation, alongside former deputy assistant commissioner of the Met Lord Paddick.

The GLP argued the Met’s failure to send questionnaires to Mr Johnson in relation to those gatherings, and another in January 2021, and its failure to issue FPNs over them, was “irrational” given its decision on the June 2020 party and the findings in Ms Gray’s report.

But Mr Justice Swift refused to grant them permission for a full hearing of the case, following a hearing in London on Wednesday.

The judge said the grounds argued on behalf of GLP and Lord Paddick had “no prospect of success”.

He added: “It is not for the court to second-guess the steps the police should take for the purposes of investigation.”

The judge said Ms Gray was not considering whether FPNs should be issued in relation to the events, unlike the police who had to ensure they had enough evidence to prosecute the penalties if they were not paid.

The force issued 126 FPNs to 83 people at events in Downing Street and Whitehall, including to other attendees at both the November 13 2020 and December 17 2020 gatherings.

In a statement after the ruling, GLP director Jo Maugham said an appeal is being considered.

He added: “We are disappointed – but sadly not surprised.

“We think this decision ignores the quite proper questions that people have about what they understandably perceive to be differences of treatment between the powerful and the rest of us.

“It can’t be one rule for those in power, and another rule for us.”

