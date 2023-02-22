Some Ukrainian refugees returning home ‘because savings running out’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Some Ukrainian refugees returning home ‘because savings running out’

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 2:53 pm
The Foreign Office did not put a figure on the numbers of people returning (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Foreign Office did not put a figure on the numbers of people returning (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ukrainian refugees are returning to their homes because, in some cases, they are running out of money, according to Foreign Office officials.

Millions of people have been displaced in the eastern European country following Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which started in February 2022.

While western countries, including the UK, took in those refugees fleeing the conflict, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the humanitarian picture now included providing for those going back to their homeland.

Some who moved to other areas of Ukraine while their neighbourhood was transformed into the frontline are also beginning to return to “their places of origin or nearby cities”, despite the risks involved and lack of basic services available.

Urban areas like Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, situated in the north-east of the war-torn country, witnessed intense fighting in the opening months of the invasion and continues to be shelled by the Kremlin’s troops.

But, with the year anniversary of the conflict set to be marked on Friday, the threat of Russian missiles has not put people off from returning to the city, officials said.

Foreign Office humanitarian adviser Fred Robarts, speaking from Kyiv, told reporters on Wednesday: “What we’ve been hearing here is that numerous displaced people have been returning to their places of origin or nearby cities, like Kharkiv, despite the evident risks and the high levels of destruction in those places and the shortage of basic services.

“And the reason for that is they are running out of savings.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Kharkiv University faculty building following a Russian missile attack in March 2022 (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/PA)

“Obviously it is more complex than that, but that is driving some of those returns.”

The FCDO was reluctant to put a figure on the numbers of people returning.

Alex Stevens, group head of the Ukraine humanitarian team at the FCDO, said the latest figures from January 23 suggested that 5.5 million people had been displaced internally by the war, with that number down from 5.9 million in December.

He told reporters: “While some people are returning to their home areas, others continue to move away from the places where conflict is affecting them the most.

“So most of the new displacements are in the east.”

Mr Stevens said there were “widespread” protection concerns for those who had been displaced, including about human rights abuses, sexual violence and the forced deportation and relocation of civilians to Russian-occupied areas and also to mainland Russia.

Those people remaining in the country faced regular attacks on energy and water supplies, the FCDO said.

Officials said there had been 755 verified attacks on healthcare sites during the conflict and 3,000 strikes on education facilities, with 400 destroyed.

In cities and towns reclaimed by Ukrainian armed forces, 90% of buildings had been damaged or destroyed.

Mr Stevens added: “The invasion is also leading to a significant rise in the cost-of-living by limiting livelihood opportunities and straining social services.

“All of this is of course driving the humanitarian needs.

“The reduced incomes and insecurity are also forcing people to adopt harmful coping strategies.

“That includes reducing how much they eat and how much they spend on medicines and utilities.”

Health services in Ukraine were under “immense strain”, Mr Stevens said, with 26% of people reporting a lack of access to essential medicines and care.

On top of the assaults on public facilities, Mr Stevens said it was estimated that 30% of Ukraine — an area twice the size of Austria — was contaminated with “unexploded ordnance and landmines”, presenting a challenge for aid efforts and population safety.

The UK has provided £220 million for the humanitarian response in Ukraine, with the money being deployed through the United Nations, Red Cross and other non-government organisations.

Mr Robarts said the funding made the UK one of the largest bilateral donors when it came to humanitarian aid, with its contribution helping to reach 13 million people.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital amid ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Alistair Greig appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Former oil worker wrapped dog lead around victim's neck during life-endangering attacks against women
The Tesco petrol station in Elgin is now closed until March 29. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tesco Elgin petrol station closed for four weeks with signs directing drivers 17 miles…
Murdered Brenda Page and retired police officer Brian Kennedy who gave evidence on day four of the trial of ex-husband Christopher Harrisson. Image: DC Thomson Design Team.
Brenda Page's ex-husband was 'very unemotional' when told she had been murdered, retired policeman…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: David Martindale has flown under the radar in Scotland
Monsterfest was held at Eden Court Theatre last year for the first time
Eden Court could fill Ironworks void says Monsterfest organiser
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Home-Start seeks new trustees Picture shows; Yvonne Wright. Aberdeen. Supplied by Home-Start Aberdeen Date; Unknown
Can you help a family in need? Home-Start Aberdeen seeks new trustees
Marischal College lit up in blue and yellow to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Image: Paul Glendell
News Agenda: How the north and north-east is responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
The deposit return scheme has caused a mixed reaction. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Call to can deposit return scheme, poor crowd control at Spectra and…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay insists it is his responsibility to give Ross County's fans reason to…
Cheryl Barr, owner of Shorty's, with the winning white chocolate ice cream. Image: Cheryl Barr
'It's like winning the ice cream Oscars': Ballater shop scoops bronze award

Editor's Picks

Most Commented