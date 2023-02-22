Ukrainian mother forced to flee home says UK people are ‘angels’ for donating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian mother forced to flee home says UK people are ‘angels’ for donating

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 3:48 pm
Disasters Emergency Committee chief executive Saleh Saeed (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Disasters Emergency Committee chief executive Saleh Saeed (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A Ukrainian mother forced to flee her home has thanked the UK public for donating to help those affected by the conflict, saying they are “angels of kindness”.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has become the biggest charity donor to the response inside Ukraine, and to the regional refugee response, raising more than £400 million since it was launched in March 2022.

The organisation said the money has gone towards supporting work in communities, tackling homelessness, trauma and emergency responses and is “testimony to the generosity of the British people”.

Among those supported is Polina, a social worker and mother of three young boys who fled Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine when she was six months pregnant, and is being housed in DEC-supported accommodation.

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed, who recently visited the country to see the work being carried out, told the PA news agency: “There was a huge gratitude and appreciation for the support of the British public.

“Polina, for example, said ‘you are angels of kindness’ and wanted me to pass on the thanks to the British public for their support.

“But also this inspired and motivated people for themselves to support each other and also share what they have with others.

“Others were saying to me if we can receive all this support from people halfway around the world, we are also able to share what we have with our fellow countrymen and women alike.

“So I think is incredibly inspiring.”

The UK Government match-funded £25 million of public donations to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, its largest ever commitment through UK Aid Match.

Disasters Emergency Committee chief executive Saleh Saeed
Disasters Emergency Committee chief executive Saleh Saeed (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities at times of crisis overseas to raise funds quickly.

Mr Saeed said the appeal has been one of the biggest launched in the DEC’s history.

He went on: “To everyone that’s donated and supported this appeal, thank you.

“Your support is making a huge difference on the ground. I’ve seen how funds provided by the DEC, given by the British public, are making a difference.

“People are able to get the support they need, whether it’s a warm room, a warm flat, or to get the trauma care they need for their children.

“Above all, it gives them hope that people out there care for them and that they are supported to rebuild their lives and that’s only been made possible with the kind support of the British people and others who’ve donated to the appeal, for that an incredible thank you.”

People are encouraged to continue donating, and can visit

https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

for more information.

