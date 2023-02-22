Support for Sunak slides amid pessimism about direction of UK, poll finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Support for Sunak slides amid pessimism about direction of UK, poll finds

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 4:43 pm Updated: February 22, 2023, 4:53 pm
The popularity of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is on the slide (Ben Stansall/PA)
The popularity of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is on the slide (Ben Stansall/PA)

Rishi Sunak’s approval rating has reached its lowest point yet amid widespread pessimism about Brexit and the direction of the UK, a poll has found.

Just 27% of people told pollster Ipsos that they had a favourable opinion of the Prime Minister in a survey carried out between February 10 and 15, while 46% said they had an unfavourable view.

A month earlier, 30% of people said they held a favourable view of Mr Sunak and 39% said they held an unfavourable one.

The figures are the worst of Mr Sunak’s premiership and are more in line with the overall favourability rating of his party and his predecessor-but-one Boris Johnson.

The poll of 2,200 British adults found just 25% had a favourable view of the Conservatives, up from 20% when Mr Sunak took over, and 28% had a favourable opinion of Mr Johnson. However, both the Conservatives and Mr Johnson had “unfavourable” scores above 50%.

Meanwhile his opponent, Sir Keir Starmer, continues to outpoll him with a favourability score of 32%, although 39% of people said they had an unfavourable view of the Labour leader.

Ipsos research director Keiran Pedley said: “When Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister it was notable that his personal poll ratings were significantly better than those of his party.

“This increasingly no longer appears to be the case amidst public pessimism about the direction of the country.”

That pessimism was reflected in Ipsos’s finding that 60% of people now think the country is heading in the wrong direction.

While Mr Sunak has spent the week attempting to negotiate a solution to the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol, Ipsos found 55% of people thought Brexit has had a negative impact on the UK.

This was the most pessimistic figure for Brexit recorded by Ipsos since the company started asking about the impact of leaving the EU in January 2020.

Mr Pedley added: “Our polling shows strong public concern about the cost of living and public services, whilst Brexit is being viewed more negatively over time as well.

“The Prime Minister will hope he is able to seize the political agenda in the coming weeks and months if he is to have any chance of turning his fortunes around.”

