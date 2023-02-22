A9 dualling work bid company ‘astounded’ at minister’s statement, MSPs told

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The company which bid for a contract to dual a six-mile stretch of the A9 was “astounded” its offer was rejected, an MSP has said.

Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson said he had spoken to the firm which bid to upgrade the trunk road between Tomatin and Moy.

Earlier this month, transport minister Jenny Gilruth announced that the contract would have to be retendered, saying it did not represent value for money.

She also admitted dualling the road would not be finished by the 2025 deadline, prompting accusations of “betrayal”.

The Scottish Parliament debated the A9 dualling programme on Wednesday.

Mr Simpson said he would not name the company in question, which submitted the only completed bid for the work.

He said: “Jenny Gilruth said the rejected bid did not represent value for money for the taxpayer.

“That came as a big surprise to the company behind that bid. In fact, that company said they were astounded to hear that in the minister’s statement.”

The company claims the minister did not take up an offer of discussion with it on the bid, Mr Simpson said.

He added: “Why not? This firm spent nearly a year on its tender. That in itself is pretty ludicrous.”

Construction industry insiders now believe it could take until 2050 to fully dual the A9, he said.

Jenny Gilruth said she expects new advice in the autumn (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Gilruth said she would keep MSPs updated on the Government’s plans for upgrading the road.

She said: “I know we have to dual the A9 – but I also know it should have been done long ago. Before my party was elected; before this place was re-established.

“It is imperative we now move forward at pace.”

She said Transport Scotland is considering the issue urgently and she expects to have fresh advice by autumn this year.

She continued: “I am acutely aware of the devastating increase in fatalities seen on the A9 in the latter half of 2022 and the Government has responded by committing an investment of approximately £5 million in additional road safety measures for the A9.

“I am pleased to report good progress is being made on early implementation of these measures, including targeted road safety campaigns.”