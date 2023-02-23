‘Clique’ ambulance staff criticised in new report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Clique’ ambulance staff criticised in new report

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 12:03 am
Concerns were raised about the ‘culture’ of staff not being able to raise concerns in ambulance trusts (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Concerns were raised about the 'culture' of staff not being able to raise concerns in ambulance trusts (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

“Clique” ambulance staff have been criticised in a new report which suggests that target-driven cultures could be having a negative impact on ambulance trusts “just as it did at Mid Staffs”.

A national guardian has warned of negative cultures in trusts preventing workers from raising concerns as she called for a “cultural review” of ambulance organisations.

Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust was lambasted in national reports with a focus on how target-driven culture led to poor care which could have contributed to the deaths of hundreds of patients.

The National Guardian for the NHS, Dr Jayne Chidgey-Clark, has now said that pressures on ambulance trusts in England are leading to a “considerable focus” on targets – such as call answering, handover delays and ambulance response times.

“A focus solely on targets can – especially under pressure – make us blind to how those measures are achieved and at what cost,” she said in a new report.

“I fear that a focus on targets may inadvertently be having a negative effect on the culture of ambulance trusts – just as it did at Mid Staffs.”

One senior ambulance leader told the review team: “When I first started, everyone I spoke to said we have a culture problem. Sexism, racism, homophobic, cliquey. We are going to fix it but not yet. We need to sort out other things like wait times.”

Dr Chidgey-Clark also raised concerns about staff not feeling they could speak up about concerns and described a “culture of silence” where “workers could often not speak up, and concerns were often unheard”.

Some people who had raised concerns “suffered detriment” as a result, she added.

“We heard about experiences of bullying, harassment and discrimination, she wrote.

“Workers spoke about cliques between directors, managers and workers which was stopping people from raising issues because they feared the consequences.”

The report called for an “independent cultural review” of ambulance trusts to help transform poor culture in the trusts.

The National Guardian’s Office and the role of the Freedom to Speak Up Guardian were created in response to recommendations made by Sir Robert Francis QC – who examined the failings into Mid Staffs – to help encourage NHS staff to speak openly when they had concerns.

Some of the findings in the latest report include:

– The culture in ambulance trusts was having a “negative impact” on workers’ ability to speak up.

– Some ambulance staff described bullying, harassment and discrimination.

– Workers spoke about “cliques” between directors, managers and workers which was stopping people feel able to speak up.

– Some staff felt raising concerns would not accomplish anything.

The report adds: “Broader cultural issues such as favouritism and cliques, ‘command-and-control’ decision making, and bullying and harassment were affecting workers’ ability to speak up and the confidence they would be listened to.”

Not supporting workers to speak up is having an impact on staff wellbeing and “ultimately patient safety”, the National Guardian’s Office said.

As well as calling for a cultural review into trusts, the report also recommends that trusts adopt speaking up as a “business as usual”.

It also called for better regulation of trusts to ensure staff could speak up when they felt they wanted to.

Dr Chidgey-Clark said: “Leadership throughout healthcare – including ambulance trust leaders and regulators – must do their part by listening to workers and treating their voices with the same respect as patients’.”

Daren Mochrie, chairman of the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE), said: “The Association of Ambulance Chief Executives welcomes this review, the greater insights it provides into the current workings of the Freedom to Speak Up culture, including the role of the guardians within NHS ambulance services, and the further opportunity it presents for comprehensive and consolidated improvement in this area for the benefit of staff and patients alike.

“Alongside and on behalf of our members, AACE will support and work with the National Guardian’s Office, NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care to implement the recommendations and ensure that they have a meaningful and sustainable impact within the ambulance sector.”

