Ukraine confident of UK support regardless of who is in No 10 – ambassador

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Ukraine confident of UK support regardless of who is in No 10 – ambassador

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 12:04 am Updated: February 23, 2023, 8:04 am
Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ukraine is confident of retaining UK support in the war effort against Russia regardless of who is in Downing Street, the country’s ambassador has indicated.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko praised the “bipartisan” support across British politics for his country, as it prepares to mark one year since the Russian invasion.

Mr Prystaiko, who met Sir Keir Starmer and other Labour figures this week, told the PA news agency that Ukrainians understood that governments change and prime ministers can come and go.

Boris Johnson retains the affections of many in Ukraine for his wholehearted support for Ukraine since the outbreak of war, with his exit from office last year prompting some concerns that British backing could soften.

But in his visit to London earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Rishi Sunak and heaped praise on the British response since last February.

In an interview, Mr Prystaiko praised the united front shown by British politicians.

It comes with Labour currently polling far ahead of the Conservatives. A Labour victory at the next general election, in around 18 months time, would see Sir Keir leading the country’s response on Ukraine.

“We are quite happy by this bipartisan, multi-partisan support we have here.”

Discussing his meeting with Labour, he said: “Even they told me that it is quite unusual for the internal politics when the parties are united around anything,” Mr Prystaiko said.

“That doesn’t mean we don’t have to explain our position, the position might be different in some things. But the core of the understanding is here.”

Referencing Mr Johnson, he said: “People do appreciate what he was doing, but at the same time people in the same intensity appreciate what has been done by the whole UK and they understand that now all decisions are taken in No 10 and there is a new Prime Minister there.

“So they do understand, they are not naive, and they will appreciate whoever comes, the Conservatives, the Labour.

“We might also change our system, that is the beauty of democracy, we’re OK with that.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Labour leader Keir Starmer (left) greets Vadym Prystaiko at Portcullis House in Westminster, London earlier this week (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Prystaiko also praised the Government’s welcome for Ukrainians fleeing the war, one year on.

Around 160,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK as of February 13 under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme – where people are sponsored by a UK household for six months – and the Ukraine Family Scheme, for those with family already settled in the UK.

But concerns have emerged that some Ukrainian refugees in the UK are facing homelessness or destitution.

Mr Prystaiko said he was “happy” with the scheme.

“Your colleagues, Ukrainian journalists, are formulating this question differently. How come that a nation which has not much in common with us is supporting at such a level – why?

“And you know most of the nations around the globe are supporting us through taxpayers’ money … Here it is different, people opening up their houses. The Ukrainians are asking – why? What is that? How can we repay?”

In the same interview, the Ukrainian ambassador looked ahead to beyond the war and the place of his country in the world.

“What we are telling Russians – let us write the new chapter here. Let’s draw the line, we will live our lives, you will live whatever you want to do.

“We don’t want to isolate ourselves, North Korean style – which very unfortunately Russia is moving towards – we would like to be open and do the same as many nations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
‘Basically a Teams call in a pub’: BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
2
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
Sean Wallace: The reasons why Aberdeen must move to make Spaniard Ricardo Rodriguez their…
4
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
5
A government appeal has been lodged over Aberdeen City Council refusing peermission for a new shed
Scottish Government to decide fate of ‘monstrosity’ Old Aberdeen shed as owner fights council…
5
6
Two dozen courageous women are taking part in Friends of Anchor's fundraising fashion show. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Friends of Anchor unveil cast of 24 models preparing to step into the Courage…
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
137mph speeding dad jailed for six years after killing his only child as he…
8
Graffiti on the abutments of the A9 bridge as it crosses the River Nairn at Daviot south of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Community praise graffiti on underside of Inverness-shire A9 bridge with some even making prints…
9
After lengthy delays, the Aberdeen incinerator is now very close to firing up for the very first time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
First fire-up of Aberdeen incinerator ‘imminent’
10
Dr Mishaim Bhana says Aberdeen GPs are having to close their waiting lists for the safety of patients. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen GP crisis: Doctors explain why it’s happened – and what they say will…
2

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Sambrook, 33, was due tor return home to West Yorkshire from Glencoe on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
West Yorkshire man and his dog reported missing after not returning home from Glencoe…
CR0041278,Callum Law, Pitmedden. Highland League game between Formartine United and Brechin City. Picture of Paul Campbell celebrating with team mates after scoring to make it 1-0. Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stuart Anderson hails his players after Formartine beat Brechin
CR0040227 19/12/2022 CBRE are moving office into level 2 of MSq1 Pictured - Derren McRae, MD, CBRE in the new office. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
CBRE property expert Derren McRae reflects on 15 years of change in Aberdeen
Peat and Diesel will headline Friday night at HebCelt
Peat and Diesel, Skerryvore and Sharon Corr to join The Proclaimers at this year's…
Scotland is currently struggling to meet the demand for Gaelic medium education (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Don't let Gaelic medium education be a victim of its own…
CR0041323 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture Shows - Ryan Gray NEEDS ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Wednesday the 21st February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Violent racist called stranger a 'f****** foreigner' during unprovoked Aberdeen city centre attack
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Commercial property commentary Picture shows; Claire Herriot, associate director at Savills in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Savills Date; 04/05/2021
Commercial property: Granite City becoming two-tier market, says Savills
Caley Thistle midfielder Sean Welsh. Image: SNS
Sean Welsh says Caley Thistle must turn their frustration into Championship points
Jon Rahm went to World No 1 at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational in LA.
Stephen Gallacher: It's been a week of the good, the bad and the ugly…
Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Shinty: Duncan MacRae makes it a family affair at Kinlochshiel

Editor's Picks

Most Commented