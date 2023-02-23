Changes needed to make housing system fairer in longer term, charity says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Changes needed to make housing system fairer in longer term, charity says

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 12:04 am
Restrictions on property purchases made by investors in certain locations should be considered, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation has said (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Restrictions on property purchases made by investors in certain locations should be considered, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation has said (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Restrictions on property purchases made by investors in certain locations should be considered among a package of measures to tackle deep problems within the housing system, a charity has urged.

Scenic rural locations where there is high demand for holiday homes or rundown neighbourhoods where there are high concentrations of buy-to-let properties could be among the places considered for legal restrictions on who can buy housing stock, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) suggested.

Tighter mortgage conditions risk the creation of a cash buyers’ market, whereby those with existing capital are able to swoop in and buy properties to let, the JRF argued.

Meanwhile, renters have been coping with worsening affordability and face rapidly rising rents and other costs, alongside restricted social security support, it added.

A new report from the JRF said: “The sheer scale of house price inflation in recent years, on top of entrenched assumptions that prices will always rise, means that the current market downturn is unlikely to reset prices to more affordable levels.

“Instead, market stagnation is the most likely path for the next few years. This is likely to make those who are currently locked out of or struggling to cope in the housing market even worse off, risk serious consequences for the wider economy, and cause long-term scarring of our ability to build enough of the right homes.”

The JRF, which works to tackle poverty, called for structural changes to make the housing system “fairer” in the longer term.

It said the Government should consider replacing council tax and stamp duty with an annual property tax paid by the owner rather than the resident.

Councils should also be able to apply to declare “housing pressure zones”, where they can set the rules about who can buy properties in particular areas. This could be used to restrict investor activity, the JRF suggested.

Its report said: “Property ownership in some places – especially very high demand and very low demand markets – is now so dominated by investor interests that local people looking for a home to live in have effectively been frozen out of the local market.”

The document said that in the longer term the Government should give “local councils the powers they need to impose legal restrictions on who can buy stock in defined areas of particular pressure – which could be due to high demand for second homes, low demand fuelling exploitative lets or regeneration zones attracting speculative buyers”.

Rules could be tailored to local circumstances, the report suggested.

It said: “In some urban neighbourhoods with high prices and significant affordability problems, it might be appropriate to restrict purchases by foreign buyers.

“Scenic villages and coastal neighbourhoods might evidence a need to restrict purchases from second homeowners or holiday let companies, both foreign and domestic.

“For some deprived places in the north of England, stemming the further concentration of buy-to-let properties in rundown neighbourhoods is likely to be the priority.”

The JRF also called for the Government to include various housing measures in the March 15 Budget.

These include empowering and funding councils, housing associations, charities and community groups to acquire stalled sites and redesign schemes to include more affordable housing; increasing the stamp duty surcharge on investor purchases; removing tax breaks on short-term lets to discourage landlords from switching from longer-term lets; and levying council tax on homes in new developments 18 months after planning permission has been granted – whether properties have been built or not.

An “exit route” should also be provided to some homeowners in difficulty, with a scheme which would fund social landlords to buy the homes of mortgaged homeowners in distress, the report suggested.

It added: “Ultimately we have to recognise that a housing system beset by regular booms and busts does not meet the needs of the national economy or those seeking safe, secure and affordable housing, and that a more sustainable, equitable and economically efficient housing system must be one in which house prices do not rise much faster than earnings.”

Darren Baxter, principal policy adviser at JRF, said: “We are facing a housing downturn that will put vulnerable families and our country’s economic prospects into serious difficulty. The Government must confront this head-on and recognise that past approaches will not work this time.

“Instead, the Government must tackle both the short-term fallout from the housing downturn we find ourselves in and the deeper problems within our housing system.”

Toby Lloyd, an author of the report, said: “House prices have been far too high for decades – pushing homeownership out of reach, distorting our economy, and making it harder to provide affordable homes to rent.”

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), said: “Renters are struggling because there are not enough homes to rent.

“Increasing stamp duty on the provision of the very homes we need would only deepen this supply crisis. It would add further pressure to rents and make saving for a deposit even harder for renters who want to become homeowners.

“It is time the Government accepted calls by the NRLA, the cross-party Housing Select Committee and others for tax measures to encourage the supply of homes to rent.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Increasing the number of high-quality affordable homes is central to our levelling-up mission.

“Since 2010 we have delivered over 632,000 affordable homes in England, including over 162,000 for social rent. But there is much more to do and that is why we’re investing £11.5 billion to build more of the affordable, quality homes this country needs.

“We are already taking action to combat the adverse impact that second homes can have on local communities – particularly in tourist areas – by closing tax loopholes, introducing higher rates of stamp duty and empowering councils to apply a tax premium of up to 100% on second homes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
‘Basically a Teams call in a pub’: BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
2
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
Sean Wallace: The reasons why Aberdeen must move to make Spaniard Ricardo Rodriguez their…
4
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
5
A government appeal has been lodged over Aberdeen City Council refusing peermission for a new shed
Scottish Government to decide fate of ‘monstrosity’ Old Aberdeen shed as owner fights council…
5
6
Two dozen courageous women are taking part in Friends of Anchor's fundraising fashion show. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Friends of Anchor unveil cast of 24 models preparing to step into the Courage…
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
137mph speeding dad jailed for six years after killing his only child as he…
8
Graffiti on the abutments of the A9 bridge as it crosses the River Nairn at Daviot south of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Community praise graffiti on underside of Inverness-shire A9 bridge with some even making prints…
9
After lengthy delays, the Aberdeen incinerator is now very close to firing up for the very first time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
First fire-up of Aberdeen incinerator ‘imminent’
10
Dr Mishaim Bhana says Aberdeen GPs are having to close their waiting lists for the safety of patients. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen GP crisis: Doctors explain why it’s happened – and what they say will…
2

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Sambrook, 33, was due tor return home to West Yorkshire from Glencoe on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
West Yorkshire man and his dog reported missing after not returning home from Glencoe…
CR0041278,Callum Law, Pitmedden. Highland League game between Formartine United and Brechin City. Picture of Paul Campbell celebrating with team mates after scoring to make it 1-0. Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stuart Anderson hails his players after Formartine beat Brechin
CR0040227 19/12/2022 CBRE are moving office into level 2 of MSq1 Pictured - Derren McRae, MD, CBRE in the new office. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
CBRE property expert Derren McRae reflects on 15 years of change in Aberdeen
Peat and Diesel will headline Friday night at HebCelt
Peat and Diesel, Skerryvore and Sharon Corr to join The Proclaimers at this year's…
Scotland is currently struggling to meet the demand for Gaelic medium education (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Don't let Gaelic medium education be a victim of its own…
CR0041323 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture Shows - Ryan Gray NEEDS ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Wednesday the 21st February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Violent racist called stranger a 'f****** foreigner' during unprovoked Aberdeen city centre attack
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Commercial property commentary Picture shows; Claire Herriot, associate director at Savills in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Savills Date; 04/05/2021
Commercial property: Granite City becoming two-tier market, says Savills
Caley Thistle midfielder Sean Welsh. Image: SNS
Sean Welsh says Caley Thistle must turn their frustration into Championship points
Jon Rahm went to World No 1 at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational in LA.
Stephen Gallacher: It's been a week of the good, the bad and the ugly…
Restrictions on property purchases made by investors in certain locations should be considered, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation has said (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Shinty: Duncan MacRae makes it a family affair at Kinlochshiel

Editor's Picks

Most Commented