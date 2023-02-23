More than £225m donated to help Ukrainians on GoFundMe since war began

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

More than £225m donated to help Ukrainians on GoFundMe since war began

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 8:03 am
Thousands of fundraisers have been launched to help the people of Ukraine since the war began (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thousands of fundraisers have been launched to help the people of Ukraine since the war began (Peter Byrne/PA)

More than £225 million has been donated to Ukraine fundraisers on GoFundMe since the country was invaded last year, in one of the greatest “outpourings of generosity” ever seen on the platform.

The fundraising site confirmed to the PA news agency that more than £225,000,000 was contributed from countries around the world since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 2022, forcing millions to flee their homes.

The thousands of fundraisers on the site included large-scale projects and individual efforts including a convoy of London taxis sent to the Polish border and the supply of urgent diabetes medication to a young Ukrainian girl.

GoFundMe’s international vice-president John Coventry said: “The response we saw from around the world in the days and weeks after the invasion was remarkable.

“The outpouring of generosity to the Ukrainian people immediately after the invasion was among the biggest we’ve ever seen on GoFundMe and that has continued throughout the past 12 months.”

Jennifer Drum, from Moynalvey, Co Meath in Ireland, used the platform to raise 5,000 euros so she could reconnect with and offer a home to a man who once stayed with her family when he was just seven years old.

Yaroslav Sydoryshyn, now 32, visited Ireland as a child as part of a long-standing charitable effort that sees children from the area near the Chernobyl nuclear disaster travel to stay with local Irish families.

Mr Sydoryshyn, who had gone on to marry and have three children, sought escape from Ukraine as the war began and Ms Drum, 45, was able to find him.

Jennifer Drum and family
Jennifer Drum with husband Jordan and sons Alex, Jake, and Tom (Jennifer Drum/PA)

“Seeing him in the airport was so nice because he hadn’t changed a bit,” Ms Drum, a hairdresser, told PA.

“Yaro is like a brother to me, we had a really good relationship when we were younger.

“And seeing him straight away, I just knew – and he had kept all the photos that (my) mum had given him.”

Ms Drum managed to find Mr Sydorshyn and his wife, Tanya, when her mother found a home address on an old letter from his parents.

After contacting people on Instagram with the same last name, she was soon connected to his wife’s profile as Mr Sydorshyn did not have any social media.

Where they were living in Ukraine had not yet been struck by Russian military action but Ms Drum and her husband, Jordan, soon got them to Poland in an effort to find a flight from there to Dublin.

Raising more than 5,000 euros – much of it from the local community – Ms Drum was able to set up the Sydorshyns and their three children, aged seven, six and two, in a mobile home behind their own house in Co Meath, where they have lived since May 2022.

“It was just amazing, the money that we did get,” she said.

“And Yaro’s brother was conscripted (into the Ukrainian army).

“So I was saying to Yaro, ‘Maybe send your money over to your family’ and he did that.

“And that was the biggest thing because it was to help the people that they were leaving behind.”

Another person who jumped at the chance to offer his home to Ukrainians was Yorkshire local Iain Butterworth, whose fundraiser was able to go towards setting up a network of around 150 Ukrainians living in and around Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

The marine lawyer, 53, said the £1,000 raised has helped purchase furniture, covered travel costs, and even helped with some dental treatment for the Ukrainian community in his area.

The community is so prominent that a Ukrainian cafe has been opened for Homes for Ukraine sponsees and their hosts to meet up or get advice, and the group regularly comes together for garden parties, church services, and other events.

“For me, it’s great to know that we’ve got this community,” Mr Butterworth told PA.

Iain Butterworth said there are around 150 Ukrainians in Scarborough, north Yorkshire now who regularly meet up (Iain Butterworth/PA)
Iain Butterworth said there are around 150 Ukrainians in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, who regularly meet up (Iain Butterworth/PA)

“But I think my focus has got to be on making sure that it just doesn’t disappear.

“And that they can be proud that they’re in Scarborough… It’s nice to be able to try and highlight as much as we can, but the community is here and is thriving and growing.”

Other successful GoFundMes include London cabbie Matt Westfall’s convoy of black taxis transporting Ukrainian refugees from Poland.

Mr Westfall, from Buckhurst Hill, Essex, raised more than £11,000 to get six black cabs, one car, and one van across to Poland to deliver humanitarian aid to refugee camps set up near the Ukrainian border, and transport refugees trying to reach cities across Europe.

He told PA in March 2022 that there were “no words” to describe the four-day trip.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Matt Westfall led a convoy of black cabs transporting Ukrainians thanks to funds raised on GoFundMe (Matt Westfall/PA)

£5,000 was also raised in June for a young Ukrainian girl, who with her family had escaped war in Ukraine.

John Rice, who is from Northampton but has lived in Slovakia for a decade, opened up his home to the family after they were forced to flee their home in Chernihiv, northern Ukraine.

Mr Rice set up a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of an insulin pump for then-10-year-old Dasha Makarenko, who has type 1 diabetes and urgently needed medication.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
‘Basically a Teams call in a pub’: BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
2
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
Sean Wallace: The reasons why Aberdeen must move to make Spaniard Ricardo Rodriguez their…
4
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
5
A government appeal has been lodged over Aberdeen City Council refusing peermission for a new shed
Scottish Government to decide fate of ‘monstrosity’ Old Aberdeen shed as owner fights council…
5
6
Two dozen courageous women are taking part in Friends of Anchor's fundraising fashion show. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Friends of Anchor unveil cast of 24 models preparing to step into the Courage…
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
137mph speeding dad jailed for six years after killing his only child as he…
8
Graffiti on the abutments of the A9 bridge as it crosses the River Nairn at Daviot south of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Community praise graffiti on underside of Inverness-shire A9 bridge with some even making prints…
9
After lengthy delays, the Aberdeen incinerator is now very close to firing up for the very first time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
First fire-up of Aberdeen incinerator ‘imminent’
10
Dr Mishaim Bhana says Aberdeen GPs are having to close their waiting lists for the safety of patients. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen GP crisis: Doctors explain why it’s happened – and what they say will…
2

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Sambrook, 33, was due tor return home to West Yorkshire from Glencoe on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
West Yorkshire man and his dog reported missing after not returning home from Glencoe…
CR0041278,Callum Law, Pitmedden. Highland League game between Formartine United and Brechin City. Picture of Paul Campbell celebrating with team mates after scoring to make it 1-0. Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stuart Anderson hails his players after Formartine beat Brechin
CR0040227 19/12/2022 CBRE are moving office into level 2 of MSq1 Pictured - Derren McRae, MD, CBRE in the new office. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
CBRE property expert Derren McRae reflects on 15 years of change in Aberdeen
Peat and Diesel will headline Friday night at HebCelt
Peat and Diesel, Skerryvore and Sharon Corr to join The Proclaimers at this year's…
Scotland is currently struggling to meet the demand for Gaelic medium education (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Don't let Gaelic medium education be a victim of its own…
CR0041323 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture Shows - Ryan Gray NEEDS ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Wednesday the 21st February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Violent racist called stranger a 'f****** foreigner' during unprovoked Aberdeen city centre attack
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Commercial property commentary Picture shows; Claire Herriot, associate director at Savills in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Savills Date; 04/05/2021
Commercial property: Granite City becoming two-tier market, says Savills
Caley Thistle midfielder Sean Welsh. Image: SNS
Sean Welsh says Caley Thistle must turn their frustration into Championship points
Jon Rahm went to World No 1 at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational in LA.
Stephen Gallacher: It's been a week of the good, the bad and the ugly…
Thousands of fundraisers have been launched to help the people of Ukraine since the war began (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shinty: Duncan MacRae makes it a family affair at Kinlochshiel

Editor's Picks

Most Commented