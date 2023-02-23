Environment Secretary says people could work more hours to pay for food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Environment Secretary says people could work more hours to pay for food

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 10:55 am
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey has suggested people struggling to afford their food bills could consider working more hours (Jacob King/PA)
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey has suggested people struggling to afford their food bills could consider working more hours (Jacob King/PA)

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey has suggested people struggling to afford their food bills could consider working more hours.

Labour MP Rachael Maskell could be heard saying “that’s appalling” as Ms Coffey replied to her concerns about food banks in York running out of stock.

Ms Coffey noted inflation is “really tough at the moment” and outlined support schemes in place.

She also said “one of the best ways” for people to boost their incomes is by either getting into work if they are unemployed” or “potentially to work some more hours” or “get upskilled” in a bid to secure a higher wage.

The exchanges came during environment, food and rural affairs questions in the House of Commons.

Ms Maskell (York Central) said: “With the ONS (Office for National Statistics) highlighting a 16.8% increase in food prices in the year to January, the Government has built its food poverty infrastructure with dependency on voluntary donations and retail waste donations.

“However, due to demand, food banks in York are running out, eking out food supplies.”

Ms Maskell said she is holding a donation day to help bring in supplies and distribute to those in need, adding: “We call it York Together as we support one another.

“However, what is the Government doing to ensure that no-one goes without?”

Ms Coffey replied: “(Ms Maskell) is right to praise the initiative in York with her constituents and I think that’s very welcome. It is an element of what also can be done locally.

“But we talk about aspects of food pricing, inflation is really tough at the moment, there’s no doubt about that, and I’m conscious though, that we still have a situation where generally across Europe we have one of the lowest proportion of our incomes being spent on food. Supermarkets have been very competitive.

“But I do want to encourage her to also work in supporting the household support fund, that is intended to go to people particularly in need.

“But of course we do know that one of the best ways to boost their incomes is not only to get into work if they’re not in work already, but potentially to work some more hours, to get upskilled, to get a higher income, but of course the local welfare grant that was given some time ago now by central government to local councils is there for them to use as well.”

