Environment Secretary calls on pet food makers to help customers as costs rise

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey has called on pet food manufacturers to help their customers as the cost of living continues to rise.

But she said she is not expecting VAT rates to be cut on pet food in the upcoming Budget.

She was speaking in the Commons during a session of Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs questions.

SNP MP Allan Dorans (Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock) said the rising cost of dog food is causing “deep concern”, and asked whether measures would be introduced to reduce or remove VAT from dog food in the coming budget.

Ms Coffey said: “I think it’s important to recognise that we need to try and make sure that people are generous… I make a plea to the dog food and cat food manufacturers to help their customers at this challenging time.

“I know that there is a Budget coming soon, but I’m not intending… I don’t want to manage expectations, I’m not expecting changes to VAT rates more generally for specific products.

“But let’s do what we can to make sure our pets get fed.”

Research published by the Dogs Trust last month said nearly one-in-three (31%) of dog owners are worried that the cost of living will impact their ability to give their pet all the care it needs this year.

The charity has set up dog food banks at some of its rehoming centres.