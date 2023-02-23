Mordaunt mocks Starmer and Labour for ‘cosplay conservatism’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir Keir Starmer is indulging in “cosplay conservatism” as he seeks to return Labour to Downing Street, according to Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt.

Ms Mordaunt mocked the Labour leader for his “11th relaunch” in the last two years as she defended the Government’s record following criticism by the Opposition.

Sir Keir has unveiled five “missions” setting out his administration’s objectives if he becomes prime minister, including boosting economic growth, supporting the NHS and making Britain’s streets safer.

Commons Leader Ms Mordaunt welcomed Labour’s intention to support a Brexit deal aimed at resolving the Northern Ireland Protocol, before adding: “I have previously noted Labour are keen to support all sorts of Conservative policies.

“They’re in favour of: fiscal conservatism; taking back control conservatism; small state, big society, local conservatism.

“But nobody is fooled by this reinvented Labour Party because what we’re seeing is cosplay conservatism.

“They don’t endorse strikes but they won’t condemn them either.

“They say they support striking workers but they won’t be photographed with them.

“They centralise and regionalise while talking about localism.

“They say they’re not big spenders while racking up billions in unfunded plans.

“They say they’ll stand up for women whilst undermining and not supporting their own MPs.

“The Leader of the Opposition used to promote the right honourable member for Islington North (Jeremy Corbyn) and now he has cancelled him, along with every single one of the 10 leadership pledges he made when he succeeded him.

“The Leader of the Opposition is socialism’s sensitivity reader. He is editing out the twits and the trots, but the British people won’t be fooled. They’ll see through it.

“It’s not enough to say ‘socialism doesn’t work’, you have to believe it too.”