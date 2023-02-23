Rishi Sunak’s ethics adviser ‘would expect approval to investigate ministers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rishi Sunak’s ethics adviser ‘would expect approval to investigate ministers’

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 12:44 pm
Sir Laurie Magnus (David Parry/PA)
Sir Laurie Magnus (David Parry/PA)

Rishi Sunak’s ethics adviser has said would expect to be given the go-ahead to investigate a minister if he believed there had been a breach of the rules.

Sir Laurie Magnus told MPs that while he required the Prime Minister’s permission to mount an inquiry into alleged violations of the Ministerial Code, he believed it would only be withheld if there was a “very, very good reason”.

“Very importantly, I have the ability to recommend to the Prime Minister that there should be an investigation,” he said.

“One would normally expect that he would agree to that unless there was a public interest reason for not doing that.”

Sir Laurie was appointed to the post of independent adviser on ministers’ interests in December following a lengthy delay after Lord Geidt became the second adviser to quit under Boris Johnson because the then prime refused to accept his advice.

Since he took on the role, Sir Laurie has already carried out one inquiry which resulted in the sacking of Nadhim Zahawi after the MP failed to declare he was under investigation over his tax affairs while he was chancellor.

Giving evidence to the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, Sir Laurie said “greater rigour” is needed in the way the ministers’ interests are monitored and reported.

At the same time he acknowledged the system depends on ministers being “good chaps” and being honest in their declarations.

“I think you have to rely on their honesty, their compliance with the seven principles of public life. You are relying on the ‘good chap’ approach,” he said.

Nadhim Zahawi
Nadhim Zahawi was sacked following Sir Laurie’s investigation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Laurie said Mr Sunak had asked him to open an inquiry after newspaper reporting of Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs and he had not needed to initiate an investigation himself.

“By the time I received the instruction I expected an instruction would be coming. I thought I probably wouldn’t need to ask for this,” he said.

He said that if the Prime Minister did not accept a recommendation that a minister should be investigated, the reasons would have to be made public.

“That is an important defence,” he said.

Sir Laurie disclosed that he had taken over an investigation started by Lord Geidt into a complaint made by Tory MP Nus Ghani of alleged Islamophobia by Mark Spencer when he was the government chief whip.

He said it would become a “very difficult area” if a case arose where he was asked to investigate a potential breach of the code by the Prime Minister himself.

“I think it is pretty unlikely, I would hope, that that would happen in this case. If it did I would have to react accordingly,” he said.

“It would have to be some serious allegation of breach of the code. I think it is unlikely. Obviously you can never say never.”

