Big increase in number of young people not in education, employment or training

The number of young people not in education, employment or training has increased, new figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in the last three months of 2022 there were 788,000 so called NEETs, up from 724,000 in the quarter to September.

An estimated 11.5% of all young people were classed as NEET in October to December, up 0.9 percentage points on the quarter, and up 0.5 percentage points compared with pre-coronavirus pandemic levels (October to December 2019).

The increase in the number of young people who were NEET was equally driven by men and women, who both saw an increase of 32,000 on the latest quarter.

The number of young people who were NEET and unemployed in October to December 2022 was estimated to be 299,000, an increase of 65,000 on the quarter – biggest quarterly increase since July to September 2011 and a record quarterly increase for women of 32,000.

Barry Fletcher, chief executive of the Youth Futures Foundation commented: “The Covid generation deserves better. The alarming year-on-year rise in young people who are not earning or learning risks long-term scarring effects.

“Increasing mental ill health needs to be addressed urgently, alongside joining up a fragmented employment support system.”

Russell Hobby, chief executive of Teach First said: “Of the 788,000 young people not in education, employment or training, we know those from disadvantaged backgrounds are far more likely to be in this situation.

“Without equal access to the brilliant education many of their wealthier peers enjoy, the odds remain firmly stacked against them.

“This must change, so the government must weight education spending towards schools serving disadvantaged communities.

“This includes offering pay incentives for teachers choosing to work in these areas – where they will make the greatest difference.”