Political leaders voice support for Ukraine ahead of anniversary of war

Scotland’s political leaders have expressed their solidarity with the people of Ukraine ahead of the first anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s “illegal and unprovoked invasion”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will host a reception for Ukrainians at Bute House, her official residence in Edinburgh, on Thursday evening.

Ahead of Friday’s anniversary, Ms Sturgeon expressed the “continuing solidarity” of both Scots and the Scottish Government with the people of Ukraine.

She said: “Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time for them and their country.”

Speaking at the start of First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said she wanted to “express my solidarity, the Scottish Government’s continuing solidarity, and I am sure the solidarity of everyone in Scotland with the people of Ukraine as they continue to defend and protect their sovereignty, their territorial integrity and their independence”.

Nicola Sturgeon expressed Scotland’s ongoing support for Ukraine (Mike Boyd/PA)

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “Tomorrow marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, starting a horrific war that has so far cost so many innocent lives.

“I want to pay tribute to the people of Ukraine for their courage in standing up against Vladimir Putin, and I know we will all continue to support the people and the government of Ukraine in their fight against this evil dictator.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he wanted to “send solidarity from everyone in my party to the people of Ukraine against the tyranny of Vladimir Putin”.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022 after president Mr Putin announced a “special military operation” seeking the “demilitarisation” and “denazification” of Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of people have died in the conflict and around 17 million people are currently displaced, either within Ukraine or as refugees across Europe.

About 23,000 Ukrainians have been welcomed to Scotland through the super-sponsor scheme.

In an open letter to those refugees, Ms Sturgeon told them: “Scotland is your home for as long as you need it to be.”