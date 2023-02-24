Support for Ukraine must not be ‘time-limited’, Cleverly to tell UN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Support for Ukraine must not be ‘time-limited’, Cleverly to tell UN

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 12:04 am
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (James Manning/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (James Manning/PA)

Ukraine’s allies will support the country for “as long as it takes”, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will say when he addresses the UN Security Council later.

The meeting comes a year on from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the anniversary due to be marked in the UK and countries around the world.

Speaking at a special session of the UN Security Council, Mr Cleverly is expected to stress the need to send a “clear message” that Ukraine will be backed for as long as is required, with the conflict showing no sign of ending soon.

“One year into this terrible war, let us send this clear message: our support for Ukraine is not, and will never be, time-limited.

“We will keep the promises we made to the UN Charter and the Ukrainian people, and will give the Ukrainians all the help they need for as long as it takes until Ukraine prevails,” Mr Cleverly will say.

Mr Cleverly is set to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, as well as UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, while in New York.

Over the last year, the UK has been among the most vocal supporters of Ukraine’s efforts to push back the Kremlin’s troops, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announcing earlier this year that Britain would be the first country to supply tanks to its armed forces.

Mr Sunak said 14 Challenger 2 tanks will be supplied, with the war machines set to arrive in eastern Europe next month.

Ukraine has over the last 12 months benefited from a broad coalition of support led by the US, UK and a host of European states amid international condemnation of Russia’s invasion.

The security council meeting follows a session of the UN general assembly on Thursday, at which the conflict in Ukraine was centre stage.

Yet there are fears that as winter turns to spring, and with Russian President Vladimir Putin showing no sign of relenting, the war could drag on for at least another year.

Mr Cleverly said: “When Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24 2022, he expected his brutal assault to succeed and international support to crumble within weeks. He has been proven gravely wrong.

“Twelve months on, the international community remains resolute that Ukraine will win the war, end Russia’s threat to Ukraine’s sovereignty and forge a sustainable peace.

“Ukraine is turning the tide and Putin is losing. One year into this terrible war, our support will continue for as long as it takes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

Sandy Hunter is the third generation to farm at Wedderburn near Huntly.
Breeding and feeding is the key to success at Wedderburn
Farmers are encouraged to attend a farming breakfast to discuss the future of the industry.
Farming breakfast to discuss outlook for agri sector
BikeMore is Aviemore's first-ever cycling festival. Image: BikeMore.
BikeMore, Aviemore's first-ever cycling festival to be held in May
Highland League Weekly 24 February preview image
WATCH: Highland League Weekly preview show and Saturday camera games revealed
New Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald, left, with assistant manager Josh Meekings. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Management chance too good to turn down for Brora's Ally MacDonald
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Rugby: Ellon hoping Aberdeen Wanderers can do them a favour on final day of…
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: M&A activity in renewables sector to flourish
Gordonians' Jamie Wills and his team-mates face a tough test at Hughenden. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Top of the table clash can bring out best in Gordonians
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Camouflaged home intruder led police on high-speed chase that ended in early morning car…
l-r Clan Partner director John MacGregor, Sinclair Bay Subsea (SBS) general manager Louise Sinclair , SBS technical director Peter Sinclair and : Clan Partner director Steven Dunbar. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Wick firm Sinclair Bay Subsea under new ownership after MacGregor family takeover

Editor's Picks

Most Commented