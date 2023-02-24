Nudging pension savers at key life stages ‘could boost retirement outcomes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nudging pension savers at key life stages ‘could boost retirement outcomes’

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 12:05 am
Pension savers could be missing out on opportunities to boost their retirement income at certain key life stages, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Pension savers could be missing out on opportunities to boost their retirement income at certain key life stages, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Pension savers could be missing out on opportunities to boost their retirement income at certain key life stages, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

It suggested that nudging employees to change their pension saving around major life events could have desirable effects.

The report suggested that higher minimum employee contributions for higher earners, or a form of “auto-escalation”, with default pension contribution rates increasing alongside rises in earnings, could nudge people towards saving more into their pensions.

Mortgage providers could also ask their customers in advance how much of their mortgage repayments they would like to divert into their pension when their mortgage term ends, the IFS suggested.

Paying off a mortgage, getting a pay rise, or seeing adult children leave home and become more financially independent, could be points where people find they have fewer spending commitments and more disposable income.

But the IFS said older employees in particular could be missing out on an opportunities to use such events to boost their retirement income.

Research from the IFS, funded by charitable trust the Nuffield Foundation, indicated there is little evidence of people increasing their pension contribution rates by a significant amount upon paying off a mortgage.

And looking at the relationship between pay and pension saving, the report said: “We find changes in earnings still have a small effect on pension participation in 2019-20, except for when they lead to someone earning at least £10,000 a year and their employer therefore being required to enrol them automatically into a workplace pension.”

Laurence O’Brien, a research economist at the IFS and an author of the report, said: “Many employees might baulk at the idea of devoting more of their pay cheque to their pension in today’s high-inflation environment.

“But when people do have extra cash available, either because of a pay rise, paying off their mortgage or their children leaving home, very few employees put any of this extra cash into their pension.

“Given concerns that many private sector employees are at risk of under-saving for retirement, a natural question is whether changes to public policy could help them increase their pension saving when it makes more financial sense to do so.

“For example, higher default employee pension contribution rates at higher levels of earnings, particularly above the higher-rate threshold, or at older ages could help many make better saving decisions.”

Researchers used various sources for the report, including Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures and other research documents.

Tim Gosling, head of policy at People’s Partnership, provider of the People’s Pension, said: “This research shows just how much people’s retirement savings behaviour is shaped by decisions taken for them, not by them.

“Whether people save is strongly influenced by automatic enrolment and how much they save is shaped more by the generosity of their workplace pension contribution structure than by their earnings.”

