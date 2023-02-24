Ukraine marks one year of war as UK and allies pledge ongoing support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine marks one year of war as UK and allies pledge ongoing support

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 12:33 am Updated: February 24, 2023, 6:49 am
Ukrainian soldiers during training at Bovington Camp (Ben Birchall/PA)
Ukrainian soldiers during training at Bovington Camp (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ukraine is marking one year since the Russian invasion, with the UK set to join allies in pledging to stand with the war-torn country for as long as is needed.

In London, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will lead a national minute’s silence to mark the anniversary, with G7 leaders set to meet to discuss a conflict that has scarred Europe and shaken the West.

With no end in sight for the war, Mr Sunak will urge his fellow world leaders to “move faster” in arming Ukraine’s troops as the battle against Vladimir Putin’s forces continues.

“For Ukraine to win this war – and to accelerate that day – they must gain a decisive advantage on the battlefield. That is what it will take to shift Putin’s mindset. This must be our priority now. Instead of an incremental approach, we need to move faster on artillery, armour, and air defence,” Mr Sunak is expected to tell world leaders in a virtual meeting.

“The coming weeks will be difficult for Ukraine, but they will also be difficult for Russia. They are over-reaching once again. So now is the time to support Ukraine’s plan to re-arm, regroup, and push forward.”

Crowds gathered in Trafalgar Square in London to mark the anniversary on Thursday evening, where Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and other speakers praised the bravery of Ukrainian fighters.

The UK remains a prominent supporter of Kyiv, with the Government announcing earlier this year that Britain would be the first country to supply tanks to its armed forces.

But fears remain that the war could continue for at least another year, even as Ukraine insists that further support and weaponry can help bring the conflict to a conclusion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for fighter jets has so far been met with reluctance by western allies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside 10 Downing Street with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Zelensky, whose leadership during the war has turned him into a global figure, embarked on a whirlwind of diplomacy in recent weeks as he toured Washington and European capitals to pressure allies on the need for further help.

At the G7 meeting, Mr Sunak is expected to urge other nations to supply longer-range weapons to Kyiv, while also repeating his offer of British support to countries able to provide planes.

Mr Sunak, who also will host members of the Ukrainian armed forces in Downing Street as well as ambassador Vadym Prystaiko, will hang a blue and yellow wreath on the door of No 10 accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty.

“As we mark one year since a full-scale war broke out on our continent, I urge everyone to reflect on the courage and bravery of our Ukrainian friends who, every hour since, have fought heroically for their country,” he said.

“I am proud that the UK has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine through this horrific conflict. As I stand with brave Ukrainian soldiers outside Downing Street today, my thoughts will be with all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend freedom and return peace to Europe.”

A part-destroyed business tower in Kyiv, ahead of the first anniversary
A part-destroyed business tower in Kyiv, ahead of the first anniversary (Aaron Chown/PA)

In Ukraine, soldiers are braced for a Russian spring offensive. But Mr Putin’s original plan of taking the country in only a matter of days failed, with a vast amount of the current fighting centring around the battle for the east of Ukraine.

Boris Johnson, who was prime minister when the war began and when few believed Ukraine could hold out against Russia, has become a vocal advocate of the need to send jet fighters to the Ukrainians.

“Now is the time to give President Zelensky the tools the Ukrainians need to finish the job,” he said.

“The last year has taught us that sooner or later, the West gives the Ukrainians what they need. And if that is the choice – sooner or later – let’s make it sooner, for the sake of Ukraine and the world.

“A swift Ukrainian victory is the humane, compassionate and economically sensible outcome.”

In New York, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will tell a special session of the UN Security Council that support for Ukraine cannot be “time-limited”.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace at a vigil in London on Thursday (James Manning/PA)

While there, he will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, as well as UN secretary general Antonio Guterres.

The UN General Assembly on Thursday approved a non-binding resolution, backed by 141 nations, calling for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and demanding the withdrawal of its forces.

In the UK, politicians have been united on the need to stand with Ukraine.

On Friday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that the country’s support “is as firm and unstinting today as it was on that dark day one year ago”.

The Labour leader met with Mr Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital recently.

He said: “As we mark this solemn anniversary and look ahead to the coming months, we must do the same. Regardless of what other political disagreements we may have, we stand in lockstep with the Government on this issue.

“No-one should ever have to face the hardship and loss that the Ukrainian people have over the last year. Their fight for democracy, freedom and liberty in the face of tyranny is also our fight. Standing with our Nato allies, we will ensure Putin’s defeat and Ukraine’s victory.”

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey said the whole country would “stand in solidarity with Ukraine until they achieve victory”.

