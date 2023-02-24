Ukrainian army trainees mark anniversary of Russian invasion at UK training camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian army trainees mark anniversary of Russian invasion at UK training camp

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 9:57 am
Ukrainian troops and their UK military instructors commemorate lives lost in the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a sunrise commemorative service at an Army camp in the South East to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the conflict (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ukrainian troops and their UK military instructors commemorate lives lost in the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a sunrise commemorative service at an Army camp in the South East to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the conflict (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ukrainian soldiers have spoken of their hope for their country’s future as a service was held to mark one year since the beginning of the conflict.

Three hundred Ukrainian troops as well as 150 UK, Canadian and Lithuanian soldiers took part in a service at an Army camp in the south-east of England to mark the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

Padre John Power of the Royal Lancers led the sunrise service on Friday morning, which included Reveille sounded by a bugler and a rousing rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem.

The event finished with the Lord’s Prayer in English and Ukrainian and a chant of “Slava Ukraini” – meaning “glory to Ukraine”.

Ukrainian troops and their UK military instructors commemorate lives lost in the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a sunrise commemorative service at an Army camp in the South East to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the conflict
Ukrainian troops and their UK military instructors commemorate lives lost in the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a sunrise commemorative service (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Padre Power said: “I think you could tell from the atmosphere when we gathered this morning that it was sombre, but I also maintain that we have to use these services to bring hope for a brighter tomorrow for the people of Ukraine.

“In the British Army we will normally gather and pause in the middle of training to do a field service.

“It’s been a relief to be part of the training here, it’s quite fun, of an evening when I’m alone with some of the Ukrainian troops we will use Google Translate to talk and obviously that doesn’t always work out.

“It really has been a privilege to minister in this way as a chaplain in the Army with such an important group of people for such an important exercise.”

Yuri worked in construction in his home city of Kherson but signed up to join the military after it was occupied by Russia.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Hundreds of people took part in the service (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He has been training in the UK for three weeks and said: “I am motivated by the fact that my home city was under occupation and a lot of citizens died and a lot of buildings were destroyed.

“The training has been very intensive.

“I send thanks to our international partners and hope that things will improve soon.”

