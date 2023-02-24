King pays tribute to ‘remarkable courage and resilience’ of Ukrainians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King pays tribute to ‘remarkable courage and resilience’ of Ukrainians

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 10:48 am Updated: February 24, 2023, 11:57 am
The King during a visit to a training site for Ukrainian military recruits, in Wiltshire (Chris Jackson/PA)
The King during a visit to a training site for Ukrainian military recruits, in Wiltshire (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King has paid tribute to the “remarkable courage and resilience” of Ukraine’s people on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Charles, who earlier this week met Ukrainian recruits being trained by UK and international forces, said he hoped the outpouring of solidarity with the nation would bring “strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united”.

In a message to mark one year on from the start of the conflict, the King said: “It has now been a year that the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation.

“They have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Charles met Ukrainian recruits earlier this week undergoing training at a military base in Wiltshire (Chris Jackson/PA)

“The world has watched in horror at all the unnecessary suffering inflicted upon Ukrainians, many of whom I have had the great pleasure of meeting here in the UK and, indeed, across the world, from Romania to Canada.

“Earlier this month I met President Zelensky at Buckingham Palace to express my personal support for the people of Ukraine. It is heartening that the United Kingdom, along with its allies, is doing everything possible to help at this most difficult time.

“Therefore, I can only hope the outpouring of solidarity from across the globe may bring not only practical aid, but also strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united.”

The anniversary of the conflict was marked by a minute’s silence observed across the country at 11am, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined outside No 10 by his wife Akshata Murty, Kyiv’s ambassador to Britain Vadym Prystaiko and dozens of Ukrainian troops being trained in the UK.

On Monday, Charles met new recruits from Ukraine being taught the basics of combat in just five weeks and described them as “amazing”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
The King meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

At a military base in Wiltshire he watched as they were put through their paces learning trench warfare – famously used by First World War troops – which has become a factor of the conflict in Ukraine.

During the past 12 months the King has met Ukrainians who have fled the conflict and settled temporarily in the UK a number of times, spoken out to condemn the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and lit candles and left floral tributes at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London.

When Mr Putin launched his renewed invasion of Ukraine on February 24 last year, many believed his military might would capture Kyiv within weeks or even days.

But the Ukrainian resistance led by Mr Zelensky and assisted by the weapons and support provided by allies, including Britain, repelled the invasion to the east.

At least 100,000 of each side’s soldiers are estimated to have been killed or injured, thousands more civilians have died and more than 13 million people have been made refugees or displaced inside Ukraine.

