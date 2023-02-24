Ukrainian pianist performs in Liverpool to mark one year since Russian invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian pianist performs in Liverpool to mark one year since Russian invasion

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 12:05 pm
Ukrainian teenager, Alisa Bushuieva, who was forced to flee her country with her mother, Svitlana, in February last year, plays the piano in Liverpool ONE shopping centre to mark a year since the Russian invasion (Peter Byrne/PA)

A teenage pianist who fled Ukraine when war broke out has performed in Liverpool to mark a year since the start of the invasion.

Thirteen-year-old Alisa Bushuieva and her mother Svitlana left their home in Kharkiv last February after the city was bombed in the Russian invasion.

The young musician, who had previously played for dignitary events in her home country, played the piano to try and lift spirits in refugee camps in Ukraine and Poland, before moving to south Wales and then to stay with a host family in Wirral, Merseyside.

Alisa Bushuieva performs in Liverpool ONE (Peter Byrne/PA)

On Friday, exactly one year since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion, Alisa performed in the Liverpool ONE shopping centre ahead of a one-minute silence at 11am.

The teenager, wearing a traditional Ukrainian floral headband and dress, then played her country’s national anthem.

Speaking before the performance, Alisa said: “This will be a very memorable occasion for me and something I will never forget.”

Donna Howitt, from Liverpool ONE, said: “I heard about Alisa’s story and her talents which moved me and the team.

The music sheets for Ukrainian teenager, Alisa Bushuieva, who was forced to flee her country with her mother, Svitlana, in February last year (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Inviting her to perform felt a respectful way to support her passion and join on the solidarity with the Ukrainian community on this day.

“I had the privilege of being able to visit Alisa and hear her play and I was totally moved – she is an incredibly talented young lady and has obviously done so much to support her friends and indeed her community too.

“Alisa and her mum have been through so much and we are just pleased they are now settling into their new life in Wirral.

“It was an honour to meet Alisa and her mum and invite them to Liverpool to showcase Alisa’s wonderful talents to our city.”

