Government defends help for Ukrainians in UK after charity notes gaps in support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Government defends help for Ukrainians in UK after charity notes gaps in support

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 1:39 pm
The British Red Cross said it had identified gaps in support for Ukrainians who have fled the war to seek refuge in the UK (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The British Red Cross said it had identified gaps in support for Ukrainians who have fled the war to seek refuge in the UK (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Government has insisted it is doing all it can to help Ukrainians who have fled to the UK, after a charity criticised gaps in support which it said is making life hard for refugees already facing the emotional impact of the conflict.

Many of those who are supporting Ukrainian refugees through Government schemes are struggling to afford to continue hosting people amid the cost-of-living crisis, the British Red Cross said.

The charity called for hosts to be given more financial support and noted the numbers of Ukrainians facing the risk of homelessness as sponsorship arrangements come to an end.

The latest official figures show that 4,295 Ukrainian households have needed assistance from councils in the face of homelessness.

A Government spokesperson said the fact the UK had welcomed more than 162,000 Ukrainians to safety since the outbreak of the war a year ago demonstrates “the extraordinary generosity of the British public”.

They said the visa schemes specially set up for Ukrainian arrivals were “designed to address the various needs of those hoping to seek refuge here”.

They added: “In all cases local authorities have a legal duty to ensure no families are left without a roof over their heads.”

The Homes for Ukraine Scheme sees people sponsored by a UK household for six months, while the Ukraine Family Scheme is for those with family already settled in the UK.

Up to February 20, a total of 163,500 people had arrived to the UK under both schemes.

There were 47,800 arrivals via the Ukraine Family Scheme and 115,800 via Homes for Ukraine.

The Government noted that under the Homes for Ukraine scheme it is giving councils per-person funding, as well as £150 million to support guests into their own homes and £500 million to find housing.

It also announced an increase in December in so-called “thank you” payments to sponsors of £500 a month for guests who have been in the country for more than a year.

But the Red Cross said that increase could come “too late, and won’t always be enough”.

The charity called on the Government to clarify the details and allocation of the £150 million one-off funding for local authorities so they can address growing housing needs, and to ensure both hosts and displaced Ukrainians under the family scheme are given the same support as those on the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.

The Red Cross also urged the Government to “immediately increase monthly payments for all hosts in line with the rising cost of living” and to look at schemes supporting Ukrainians with deposits to move into the private rented sector.

Mike Adamson, British Red Cross chief executive, said: “One year on since the conflict in Ukraine escalated, many displaced people in the UK are still living with their hosts, finding jobs and settling into life here.

“But many others are struggling. We must ensure the warm welcome shown by thousands of people is recognised and built on, so we don’t see more families facing homelessness on top of trauma.

“We should not have a situation where the type of visa you arrived on determines whether or not your host family receives support. This is putting huge pressure on families in the UK who are doing their best to help, especially with rising bills and food costs.

“Gaps in support and barriers to securing accommodation are also making life hard for Ukrainian families, who are already dealing with the emotional impact of the conflict.”

Acknowledging the successes of the Government’s efforts towards Ukrainians, in helping them to quickly and safely escape and seek protection in the UK, the charity’s report also states that lessons could be learned for future operations.

The charity said it is encouraging policymakers to consider how safe routes could be expanded to other refugees seeking safety.

Mr Adamson said: “While there are problems that need addressing, the UK’s response to the conflict in Ukraine demonstrates what’s possible when we provide safe routes for people in need of protection.

“Notably, no Ukrainians were recorded as crossing the English Channel according to the most recent data. The UK Government should now take stock to improve the way it responds to refugees fleeing conflict, violence and persecution in other countries too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
2
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

water supply Aberdeen
Aberdeen homes still without water supply more than 20 hours on as investigations continue
Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
The British Red Cross said it had identified gaps in support for Ukrainians who have fled the war to seek refuge in the UK (Owen Humphreys/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Therese Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented