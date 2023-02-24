Bernard Ingham, press secretary to Margaret Thatcher, dies aged 90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Bernard Ingham, press secretary to Margaret Thatcher, dies aged 90

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 3:53 pm Updated: February 24, 2023, 7:00 pm
Sir Bernard Ingham (John Stillwell/PA)
Sir Bernard Ingham (John Stillwell/PA)

Sir Bernard Ingham, the long-standing press secretary to Margaret Thatcher, has died after a short illness, his family said.

The former reporter, who was 90, died with his family around him on Friday lunchtime, a statement said.

His family described him as a “journalist to his bones” and he continued to file a column for the Yorkshire Post until as recently as last month.

Sir Bernard Ingham death
Sir Bernard Ingham and Baroness Thatcher (Tony Harris/PA)

Son John Ingham said: “To the wider world he is known as Margaret Thatcher’s chief press secretary, a formidable operator in the political and Whitehall jungles.

“But to me he was my dad – and a great dad at that. He was a fellow football fan and an adoring grandfather and great-grandfather. My family will miss him greatly.”

Born on June 21 1932 and educated at Hebden Bridge Grammar School, Sir Bernard started his career in journalism aged 16 on his local paper in West Yorkshire.

He worked with the Guardian before becoming a Government press officer but positioned himself as a bitter enemy of “spin”, criticising those who practised the “black art”.

Sir Bernard would handle the media as Lady Thatcher’s press secretary for all but the first few months of her premiership.

He was knighted in her resignation honours and wrote a book, Kill The Messenger, about his life in No 10.

Sir Bernard was married to Nancy Ingham, a former policewoman, for 60 years. She died in 2017. He leaves a son, two grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

John Ingham thanked his father’s nursing home, Tupwood Gate in Caterham, Surrey, and his previous in-home carers for their “wonderful care and support”.

Former Conservative home secretary Priti Patel described Sir Bernard as a “giant of British political communications and hugely loyal man”, while thanking him for his service to Lady Thatcher’s administration.

Alastair Campbell, a former journalist and Labour spin doctor during Sir Tony Blair’s time in power, said he “always treated me fairly and with consideration” during his time reporting on the Thatcher era, despite “working for a paper wholly opposed to her and her policies”.

Julia Langdon, a former political editor of the Daily Mirror and The Sunday Telegraph, recalled visiting Sir Bernard at his care home towards the end of his life.

She told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme that, during a visit before Christmas, she found him on “terrific form” and he was surrounded by newspapers as he prepared to write his regular newspaper columns.

“He told me he wrote the columns based on how he would have told Mrs Thatcher about what was going on in the world today,” she said.

Recalling her time attending his briefings as press secretary for Lady Thatcher, Ms Langdon said: “You quite often had the feeling you were hearing her voice.

“Sometimes they would use the same phrases.

“You would hear Mrs Thatcher at Prime Minister’s Questions using a phrase in the Commons, and you would have heard the same phrase from Bernard Ingham before or after.

“He wrote her a daily analysis of the newspapers and she picked up his phrases and he picked up hers, I think.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
2
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

water supply Aberdeen
Aberdeen homes still without water supply more than 20 hours on as investigations continue
Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Sir Bernard Ingham (John Stillwell/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Therese Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented