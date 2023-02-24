Government being ‘counterproductive’ over Clean Air Bill, says MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government being ‘counterproductive’ over Clean Air Bill, says MP

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 4:17 pm
A cross-party group of parliamentarians including Caroline Lucas and Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah handed in a letter urging the Prime Minister to support the Clean Air Bill (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A cross-party group of parliamentarians including Caroline Lucas and Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah handed in a letter urging the Prime Minister to support the Clean Air Bill (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Government is being “counterproductive” by not passing a Bill that would compel ministers to maintain good air quality, a Green MP has said.

Caroline Lucas and Baroness Jenny Jones are pushing for the Clean Air Bill, also known as Ella’s Law, to receive royal assent.

If passed, it would give the UK Health Security Agency enhanced powers to review pollutants and their limits and would establish a Citizens’ Commission for Clean Air that could institute legal proceedings.

It has been called Ella’s Law after Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, who died aged nine from an asthma attack brought on by traffic fumes.

Since her daughter’s death, Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah has campaigned for cleaner air in London and other cities.

She believes that passing Ella’s Law would raise more awareness about the ill effects of air pollution and save more lives.

Speaking to the PA news agency outside Parliament, Ms Lucas said: “A cross-party group have signed a letter calling on Rishi Sunak to meet with us and crucially to meet with Rosamund to talk about the need for more ambitions when it comes to air pollution targets.

“This is the Bill that would make the right to clean air a human right. Sadly, the Government isn’t giving it parliamentary time. So we’re not going to reach it today.

“But in spite of that, I think our message is loud and clear that this is a massively urgent issue.

“More and more evidence is coming out by the day about the health impacts of air pollution. The public are deeply concerned and it’s about time the Prime Minister was as well.”

Public Health England has estimated that up to 43,000 people a year are dying in the UK because of air pollution and that it could cost the country as much as £18.6 billion by 2035 unless action is taken.

The main pollutants of concern are particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and ground-level ozone, all of which come from vehicle exhaust pipes.

Air pollution measures
Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah has been campaigning for cleaner air since her daughter’s death 10 years ago (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Government assessments also suggest that removing all fine particulate air pollution would have a bigger impact on life expectancy in England and Wales than eliminating passive smoking or road traffic accidents.

On the 10th anniversary of Ella’s death last week, London mayor Sadiq Khan reaffirmed his intention to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone to encompass outer London.

Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah said: “The challenge for me is for Rebecca Pow, as the air policy minister, to get hold of this Bill.

“She said to me I don’t need to convince her about the health argument anymore. The evidence is overwhelming. So now she also needs to help me out.

“And also we need to educate the public. If you say to most people do you know about air pollution, they will say yes. Do you know about the impacts on health? I think most people will say no.

“So there is a lot of work and this is just delaying tactics. We will have to get there. All this means is more people are going to die unless we do something about it.”

