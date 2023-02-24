Conservative MP reveals pregnancy ‘abuse’ after losing bid to stand for seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Conservative MP reveals pregnancy ‘abuse’ after losing bid to stand for seat

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 11:40 pm
Theo Clarke has not been selected as the Tory candidate for Stafford (UK Parliament/PA)
Theo Clarke has not been selected as the Tory candidate for Stafford (UK Parliament/PA)

A Conservative MP said she is “deeply disappointed” not to have been chosen as the party’s candidate to fight a revised version of her current seat.

Theo Clarke announced the outcome of Friday’s Stafford Conservative Association selection meeting on Twitter.

The parliamentarian, who has recently returned from maternity leave, also revealed that she had been on the receiving end of “abuse” since announcing she was having a baby.

According to reports, some on social media were critical of her having six months away from Parliament for maternity leave.

Ms Clarke, the niece of former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, was elected as MP for Stafford in 2019 with a majority of more than 14,000.

In a statement on social media, Ms Clarke said: “I am deeply disappointed not to have been adopted this evening as the Conservative candidate to fight the new Stafford constituency at the next general election.

“Living at home in the new constituency and working here, I stood on a record of successfully bringing investment into Stafford such as millions for mental health services and crucial infrastructure.”

Ms Clarke said she had “tirelessly campaigned” for investment to “make Stafford an even greater better place to live, work and raise a family”.

She added: “I have only returned from maternity leave this week and I have been very disappointed by the abuse that I have received since I announced I was having a baby.

“The selection committee have made their decision and it is my full intention to go to the membership.”

Ms Clarke contested the seat of Bristol East at the 2015 and 2017 general elections before her success in Stafford during Boris Johnson’s landslide victory.

The next general election, due to be held by the end of January 2025, will see some constituencies contested under new boundaries as part of an attempt to make voter numbers per MP more equal.

On Sunday, senior Tory Damian Green was rejected as the party’s candidate for the newly created Weald of Kent constituency.

Mr Green, who was effectively deputy prime minister under Theresa May, has been the MP for Ashford since 1997 and is a centrist Conservative.

David Campbell Bannerman, chairman of the Conservative Democratic Organisation, suggested Mr Green’s rejection was part of a bid to “directly hold to account and punish” MPs associated with putting an end to Mr Johnson’s premiership.

In July, Ms Clarke quit as trade envoy to Kenya as part of a series of resignations in protest at Mr Johnson’s leadership.

