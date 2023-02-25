Ukraine war improved opinion of LGBT+ community, KyivPride shelter manager says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Ukraine war improved opinion of LGBT+ community, KyivPride shelter manager says

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 4:15 pm
Jul Sirous and Olha Onipko in the KyivPride shelter (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jul Sirous and Olha Onipko in the KyivPride shelter (Aaron Chown/PA)

The war in Ukraine has improved opinions of the LGBT+ community in the country, according to a manager of a shelter run by KyivPride.

Jul Sirous and Olha Onipko help provide temporary housing for LGBT+ refugees of the Ukraine war.

Shelter co-ordinator and education manager Olha told the PA news agency people wrote to KyivPride asking for a few hours’ or days’ shelter as they moved in search of safer pastures after Russia’s invasion last February 24.

She said they needed to provide their community with “a safe place”.

Generally, people who stay there are offered shelter, psychological help and training courses to qualify for new jobs.

KyivPride shelter
Inside the KyivPride shelter (Aaron Chown/PA)

The fundraising for the shelter was the brainchild of Briton Steve Taylor, who lives in Copenhagen and is on the board at EuroPride.

According to the European Pride Organisers Association, the current total raised in aid of both Kyiv and Kharkiv Pride so far is almost £90,000.

Shelter security manager Jul said: “I hope that when we will have this first Pride after the victory we will be able to invite all these organisation(s) to our Pride.”

Jul said the network shows the LGBT+ community has the “power” to help each other.

“It is the main reason why, and it’s not only about LGBT community… I mean even Ukrainian society was changed and started helping each other and this is the main reason why Russia won’t be able to win because we are not separate. We are like one nation,” Jul said.

“You can see that opinion about LGBT people during war was changed also dramatically and it’s a good change because a lot of people understand that such things like sexual orientation or gender identity… it’s like not very important when you are saved by these people or when you are held by these people and I think it’s amazing.

“Unfortunately we pay a big price for this understanding but it’s a good change in our society.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Rainbow socks worn by Jul Sirous (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jul said stories of Russian soldiers targeting LGBT+ people for sexual violence and murder are true.

They told PA about an activist they knew from Kherson who was captured and held by Russian soldiers for two months.

“It’s not easy to say that he was raped but it’s true,” Jul said. “Unfortunately a lot of people (were) raped by them.”

Jul claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin used the LGBT+ community as “a reason to attack Ukraine”.

Both managers said their names are on a Russian kill list.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Sirous and Onipko (Aaron Chown/PA)

Olha told PA the kill list is an attempt to “destroy” activists.

“If there are not any activists you can change opinion of other people more easily,” she added.

She said she was “proud” to be on the list.

Asked about the one-year anniversary of the war, both managers insisted they are not afraid, even though they are in “pain” thinking about people and friends who have been lost.

Telling the story of a man who came to stay at the shelter after travelling from his home in Kharkiv, Olha said: “He was walking outside and, at that moment when he was walking, all his family was at home in a building and at that moment Russian missiles destroyed his building and all his family was killed – parents, sisters, brothers.”

He stayed at the shelter for about a month and is now working in western Ukraine and continues to write to Olha, who said his story affects her greatly.

Asked what message they want to send out, the pair said it is important for them to continue their work in Kyiv and hope to live in a democratic Ukraine which becomes part of the EU, UN and Nato.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
3
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time after beating Livingston 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
'We need to try and sign him permanently' - Aberdeen fans hail Graeme Shinnie…
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness stay on track in North Caledonian League title bid with victory over…
Elgin's Kane Hester celebrates. Image: SNS.
Dumbarton 1-2 Elgin City: Gavin Price delighted with his side's return to form
Kyle Sambrook was reported missing last week after he failed to return home. Image: Police Scotland.
Bodies found of West Yorkshire man and his dog who went missing in Glencoe
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Morton 2-1 Cove Rangers: Frustration for Cove boss Paul Hartley but new signing Michael…
Lamb and ewe eating in a field.
New webinars to set the scene for lambing success
Great Glen Distillery is Scotland's smallest craft distillery. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go behind the stills at Great Glen Distillery in…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says every game is a clean slate ahead…
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Aberdonian Hilton Academy Colourised Picture shows; Hilton Academy 1988-06-13 Firewood ?AJL 13 June 1988 'Pupils of Hilton Academy, Aberdeen get set to deliver firewood to pensioners in Hilton. The wood, offcuts from the technical department, were delivered by (back left to right), John McGregor, school technician, Lee MacIntosh, Robert Foreman and Jason Johnstone. Front, Les Brown (left) and Kevin Forrest.'. Hilton Academy. Supplied by AJL Date; Unknown
Gallery: Looking back at the passionate pupils of Hilton Academy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented