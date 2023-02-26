Matt Hancock sets up TV company after reality show appearances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Hancock sets up TV company after reality show appearances

By Press Association
February 26, 2023, 3:25 am
MP Matt Hancock has set up a company for television programming and broadcasting activities (PA)

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has set up his own TV company after appearances on two reality TV shows.

The West Suffolk MP, who lost the Tory whip over his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, has already said he will stand down at the next general election.

The creation of television programming and broadcasting company Greenhazel, first reported by the Sunday People, suggests Mr Hancock hopes for more TV opportunities.

Health Ministers meeting
Matt Hancock was health secretary for nearly three years before he was forced to resign (PA)

Mr Hancock is listed as the sole director of the firm which was registered with Companies House in January at an address in Newmarket, Suffolk.

Mr Hancock’s stint in the Australian jungle on the ITV reality show earned him £320,000 last year, of which £10,000 was donated to charity.

He also earned £45,000 for taking part in Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Matt Hancock affair accusations
Matt Hancock’s time as health secretary ended after when he was caught breaking his own Covid-19 rules on social distancing (PA)

Mr Hancock was health secretary for nearly three years but resigned in June 2021 after it emerged he had broken his own Covid-19 guidance by kissing and embracing aide Gina Coladangelo in his office.

Ms Coladangelo greeted Mr Hancock when he left the jungle in third place and was by his side in the audience of ITV skating show Dancing On Ice earlier this month.

His regular TV appearances even prompted Brit awards host Mo Gilligan to joke that his next venture would be Love Island during the February 11 ceremony.

“I’ve had a word with security, do not worry, Matt Hancock will not be here but you’ll catch him on some show,” the comedian said.

“He’ll be on Casa Amor tomorrow night.”

Coronavirus – Thu May 27 2021
Matt Hancock was a regular face at briefings during the coronavirus pandemic (PA)

Mr Hancock’s appearance on I’m a Celeb was criticised by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other top Tories, as well as mocked by some fellow MPs.

More than 1,000 complaints were made to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom over his participation.

Mr Hancock said he made donations to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and the British Dyslexia Association from his fee, adding that the £10,000 he gave away was more than his monthly salary as a MP which is around £7,000 per month.

Records on the MPs’ register of interests also showed he had been paid £48,000 for an interview and the serialisation of his book, Pandemic Diaries, in the Daily Mail and Mail On Sunday newspapers.

Mr Hancock is due to give evidence to an inquiry into the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in the summer.

