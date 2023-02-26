Dominic Raab says he will resign from Cabinet if bullying allegation upheld

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dominic Raab says he will resign from Cabinet if bullying allegation upheld

By Press Association
February 26, 2023, 10:48 am Updated: February 26, 2023, 11:07 am
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has denied allegations of bullying (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has denied allegations of bullying (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Dominic Raab has said he will resign from Cabinet if a bullying allegation is upheld against him.

The Deputy Prime Minister is being investigated by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC over claims of bullying – with dozens of officials thought to be involved in eight formal complaints.

Asked about the probe on Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, Mr Raab reiterated to have “behaved professionally throughout” .

He dismissed calls to stand aside while the probe is carried out, insisting “that’s ultimately for the Prime Minister to decide”, adding: “I think, actually, just by lodging complaints, you can knock out a Cabinet minister or senior figure, (I am) not sure that is right.

“We believe in innocent until proven guilty in this country and I’ll co-operate fully with the inquiry, and I’ll respect the outcome of it.”

Asked whether he will then resign if the complaint is upheld, at first, Mr Raab said he was not going to start speculating on what the outcome might be.

When pressed further, he said: “Allow me to respond in the right way at the right time, of course. Look, if an allegation of bullying is upheld, I will resign.”

Making an appearance on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme later on, Mr Raab also faced questions about his conduct.

He denied he is a bully but said he had learned lessons from his dealings with civil servants in the past.

Asked whether he had ever reflected on his dealings with staff and felt he “shouldn’t have reacted in that way”, the Justice Secretary said: “Look, in terms of working style, falling short of any of the impropriety you refer to, look, of course, we learn lessons as we go.

“That is part of the relationship with civil servants. But I’m confident that I’ve behaved professionally throughout.

“I think the lion’s share of the time, the vast majority of cases and the time we spend together, civil servants and ministers work very effectively together.”

On whether there should be “more plain speaking in politics”, he replied: “Yes, absolutely.

“What we need, and I think this can be reconciled absolutely with having a zero tolerance on bullying, you need ministers who come in and correctly but directly challenge assumptions, test ideas — that is the way we get the best out of Government.”

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, dismissed Mr Raab’s comments, insisting civil servants do not “have the confidence” to challenge bullying or harassment by senior figures in Whitehall.

Wendy Chamberlain
Wendy Chamberlain called on Rishi Sunak to suspend Dominic Raab (Aaron Chown/PA)

He told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “The picture he paints is that everything is fine in the civil service and the relationship between ministers and civil servants is OK.

“That’s not the picture civil servants speak of, that’s not their experience.

“One in six are saying they have experienced bullying or harassment, or have witnessed that, in the last 12 months alone across 20 Government departments.

“They don’t have the confidence of challenging those behaviours.”

Responding to Mr Raab’s comments about the investigation into bullying allegations against him, Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said the Prime Minister “should finally show some backbone” and suspend him while the investigation is ongoing.

She added: “That is what would happen to someone facing such serious allegations in any other workplace. The current position is completely unsustainable, how can crime victims expect justice when the minister responsible is busy trying to clear his own name?”

