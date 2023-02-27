Clunky systems hindering more frequent cost-of-living support, says committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Clunky systems hindering more frequent cost-of-living support, says committee

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 12:03 am
Clunky government systems are standing in the way of more frequent cost-of-living support payments, according to the Treasury Committee (Joe Giddens/PA)
Clunky government systems are standing in the way of more frequent cost-of-living support payments, according to the Treasury Committee (Joe Giddens/PA)

Clunky government systems are standing in the way of more frequent cost-of-living support payments, according to the Treasury Committee.

It highlighted constraints within the welfare payments system as an obstacle to payments being more frequent.

It was previously announced that, as part of a wider support package, cost-of-living support payments totalling £900 will be given to people on means-tested benefits in three payments made directly into bank accounts, in spring 2023, autumn 2023 and spring 2024.

In December 2022, the committee said cost-of-living support payments to people on means-tested benefits should be spread over next winter, with a payment each month for six months.

The MPs argued that smaller, more frequent support payments would smooth the “cliff-edges” which arise when someone who earns just one pound too much, or becomes eligible for a benefit a day too late, receives no support.

Households face missing out on the support altogether if they increase their income through additional work, the committee said.

In the response, published on Monday, the Government stated it cannot make more frequent payments due to limitations with its systems. Doing so could compromise the delivery of “core benefits”.

The Government said cost-of-living payments are made using the Department for Work and Pensions’ “ad hoc payment system”.

It said: “This sits outside the normal benefit delivery system and as a result, is limited in its nature – for example it can only make one payment ‘type’ at a time, and it requires specialist teams to make the payments.”

Further “mop-up” payments for some of the qualifying benefits are also expected to be made, if an entitlement that would qualify someone for a payment is later established to have existed.

The Government said it had concluded that three means-tested cost-of-living payments and a single disability cost-of-living payment “balances spreading the support throughout the year and enables sufficient time for delivery of each payment without compromising core benefit delivery”.

Adding further payments could also delay “mop-up” payments to some people, it said.

The Government also said it had considered the payment design of cost-of-living payments to limit “any perverse work disincentives generated”.

It said: “In particular, in line with the approach taken for 2022-23 cost-of-living payments, qualifying dates for each payment in 2023-24 will be announced after they have passed.

“The purpose of this is to deter fraud and to mitigate risks to work incentives.”

The committee also found the Government had collected limited data on the effectiveness of the household support fund and the number of low-income households outside of the benefit system.

Harriett Baldwin, chair of the Treasury Committee, said it is “disappointing to hear that clunky systems will prevent the delivery of six regular support payments next winter”.

She said: “The lack of analysis on the effectiveness of the household support fund is surprising, and I strongly encourage the Treasury to step up its data collection, particularly looking at whether these billions of pounds of extra help have supported those struggling the most.

“The Chancellor rightly aspires to support the most vulnerable while making work pay.

“Outdated systems and a lack of statistics on how these important schemes are working make his job harder. We thank the Government for such a considered response and look forward to further work in this area in the near future.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We are protecting the most vulnerable households with up to £1,350 of direct support in 2023-24, on top of £1,200 delivered to millions of people last year.

“It would be impossible to choose eligibility windows for the cost-of-living payments that work for every single person, which is why the next payments are being made in three instalments to reduce the chance of someone missing out completely.

“In addition, many of our payments including cost-of-living payments, those made through the energy bills support scheme and winter fuel payments have been staggered throughout the year, while the household support fund is available all year round.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
George Street police
Aberdeen’s George Street sealed off due to disturbance involving ‘a number of people’
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief stole Uber Eats delivery driver’s car and took it on 52-mile joyride
3
Northern Lights from Farr in the Highlands. Image Terri Carline Middleton.
Northern Lights put on the ‘best show ever’ over much of Scotland, and you…
4
Shaun Summers. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile messaged girls to brag about sexually abusing children
5
What are the Northern Lights and where can they be seen in Scotland?
6
White smoke can be seen coming from the incinerator site today, Monday, February 27th, 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drone pictures: White gas billows into sky as Aberdeen incinerator fires up
2
7
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Moray planning ahead, Sunday February 26 2023 Picture shows; Proposals for new shops and flats in Lossiemouth.. Lossiemouth. Supplied by Domus Leaseholders Date; Unknown
Former Lossiemouth bar set for new lease of life as shops and flats, community…
8
Aldi store on Loco Works Road, Inverurie.
Inverurie Aldi store to reopen this week after refurbishment
9
Millbank Community Centre could become a large home with its own play room and bar
Community centre could be Donside dream home, Inverurie abattoir demolition and Aberdeen’s McNasty’s hotel…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Father phoned police on drink-driving son who drove to car wash

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Louise Glen. The Northern Lights were seen in Mallaig and in Inverness. Images: Pawel Cymbalista and Michelle Henderson Picture shows; Northern Lights. Mallaig and Inverness. Supplied by Pawel Cymbalista Michelle Henderson Date; 27/02/2023
Northern Lights: Where and when you'll be able to see the Aurora tonight
Using Lego to stimulate the science and technology industry. Image: Supplied.
Let battle commence! Lego challenge returns to UHI Outer Hebrides
Granite Noir, which featured the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers, has had its most successful year year. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Aberdeen's crime writing festival Granite Noir attracts biggest-ever audience
People are being warned that despite being "cute and cuddly" seal pups on the Aberdeenshire beach can still deliver a "nasty bite". Image: PA
Warnings not to approach 'cute and cuddly' seals on Aberdeenshire beach for selfies
Gary Campbell, paid to livestream abuse from the Philippines. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Firefighter directed sex attacks and rapes of young girls in Philippines from his home…
Hundreds of indigenous human skulls have been found from colonial conquests in the university's collection. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Hundreds of human skulls taken in colonial conquests found in Aberdeen University's collection
Mary's Meals is set to close its doors in Oban. Image: Supplied.
Blow to Oban and Lochgilphead high streets as Mary Meals shuts charity shops
Indigo Sun outlet
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet…
Head teacher Craig Connon cuts the ribbon along with youngest pupil Alfie Finlay (3) and oldest pupil Shon Ahmed (11) at the Ness Castle Primary grand opening
'Well worth the wait': Opening day arrives for Ness Castle school
Asco operative with jetting pressure washer
Asco to invest more than £10 million in its UK business

Editor's Picks

Most Commented