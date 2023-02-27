King to host Ursula von der Leyen in controversial meeting after Brexit deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King to host Ursula von der Leyen in controversial meeting after Brexit deal

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 11:46 am Updated: February 27, 2023, 12:30 pm
King Charles will meet Ursula von der Leyen (Chris Jackson/PA)
King Charles will meet Ursula von der Leyen (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King will host EU chief Ursula von der Leyen at Windsor Castle despite warnings that the meeting will drag the monarchy into the political announcement of a new Brexit deal.

Charles and the European Commission president will sit down for tea late on Monday after she is expected to sign off on a Northern Ireland Protocol agreement with Rishi Sunak.

There were fears the King, who as head of state must remain politically neutral, might be drawn into the process of the UK and EU agreeing the new deal or be seen as tacitly endorsing it.

Buckingham Palace said Charles was acting on “the Government’s advice” and that their discussions would feature a “range of topics”.

Downing Street said it was “fundamentally” a decision for Buckingham Palace.

Baroness Arlene Foster, the former DUP leader and first minister of Northern Ireland, said: “I cannot quite believe that No 10 would ask HM the King to become involved in the finalising of a deal as controversial as this one. It’s crass and will go down very badly in NI.

“We must remember this is not the King’s decision but the Government who it appears are tone deaf.”

Conservatives were among those voicing their criticism of the meeting before it was even confirmed, following suggestions the deal would be called the “Windsor Agreement”.

Leading Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg said it would be a mistake for Ms von der Leyen to meet the King during her visit to the UK.

The former Cabinet minister told GB News: “I think the sovereign should only be involved when things have been completed and accepted.

“The King gives assent to acts of Parliament when Parliament has agreed, he doesn’t express his view on acts of Parliament when they are going through the process.

“I think the same applies – that His Majesty should not be involved until there is full support for this agreement.”

Sammy Wilson, the chief whip of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which the Prime Minister wants to secure the support of, said the expected meeting risked “dragging the King into a hugely controversial political issue”.

Downing Street has defended the decision to advise the King to meet Ms von der Leyen, saying Mr Sunak “fundamentally” believes the final decision was for the King.

“He firmly believes it’s for the King to make those decisions,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

He compared the von der Leyen meeting to Charles talking to Poland’s Andrzej Duda or Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It’s not uncommon for his majesty to accept invitations to meet certain leaders, he has met President Duda and President Zelensky recently. He is meeting with the president of the EU today,” the spokesman said.

Asked why the final protocol talks were taking place in Windsor, he said: “There are a number of occasions when these sorts of talks have been held in significant locations, this is no different.”

Topics up for discussion between Charles and the EU chief include climate change and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, though it was unknown if they will discuss Northern Ireland.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the Government’s advice that he should do so.”

Charles and Ms von der Leyen will meet at Windsor Castle once her commitments elsewhere have been fulfilled.

